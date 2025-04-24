Dylan Rizk transfer portal: Top 3 landing spots for the UCF transfer quarterback 

Dylan Rizk showed his capability in his redshirt freshman season at UCF. The quarterback earned the starting role in Week 10 and impressed in the final four games of the season.

However, with a crowded quarterback room in Orlando, Rizk decided to explore his options in the spring transfer portal window. He competed with the likes of returner Jacurri Brown and transfers Tayven Jackson and Cam Fancher in the spring camp.

With Rizk set to continue his career elsewhere in the landscape, here's a look at three potential destinations for the quarterback this spring.

Three potential transfer portal landing spots for Dylan Rizk

#1 Stanford

Stanford lacks the needed experience in its quarterback room heading into the new season. Redshirt freshman Elijah Brown, who appeared in just three games last season, is the most experienced player in the room, and he's currently projected to earn the starting role.

True freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier is reportedly entering the portal, leaving the team to look for a replacement. Dylan Rizk is one of the options.

#2 Tulane

Tulane signed experienced senior TJ Finley during the winter transfer portal window to serve as the starting quarterback for the 2025 season. However, the athlete was suspended indefinitely early in April after being apprehended for illegally possessing a stolen truck.

The development has left some questions in the Green Waves' quarterback position following the spring camp. While the team has Kadin Semonza and Donovan Leary in the quarterback room, they can add Dylan Rizk to the quarterback room this spring.

#3 Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky lost TJ Finley during the winter transfer portal window. The quarterback was the starter last season but got injured after three games and missed the rest of the season. He was anticipated to return in 2025 before hitting the portal in December.

The Hilltoppers brought in veteran Maverick McLvor during the winter as a potential starter for next season. However, the program is reported to be in search of a quarterback that could provide some competition for McLvor in the spring window

Rizk is on the radar of Western Kentucky, and he's been scheduled for a visit.

