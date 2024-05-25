EA Sports College Football 25 earnings: Tier wise rankings for top college football programs ft Alabama

Anticipation for the new EA Sports College Football 25 video game continues to increase, as the game is less than two months away from its announced release date. This massive game release is expected to bring universities another source of income as well.

Cllct's Matt Liberman recently broke down what each program is expected to make from the game based on their last 10 finishes in the AP poll. Here'a complete look at the tier rankings as well as a breakdown for each tier.

Tier rankings for top college football program earnings from EA Sports College Football 25

Tier 1: $99,875.16

The top tier of earnings from EA Sports College Football 25 unsurprisingly features some of the most successful programs in recent history. Past College Football Playoff title winners Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, LSU and Michigan are all included in this tier.

Oklahoma State's position in this top tier may come as a surprise to some, as they are not often considered among the heavyweights of college football. The Big Ten conference claims five of the 13 programs in Tier 1, due to Oregon joining the conference for this upcoming season.

Tier 2: $59,925.09

The second tier of earnings from EA Sports College Football 25 includes more top dogs in college football, including programs ,like USC, Florida State, Texas, Wisconsin, Florida, Ole Miss and Tennesee. There are many smaller programs included in this tier, like Louisiana, Liberty, Utah State and Fresno State.

Louisiana may seem out of place in this tier, being included with former national champions like Florida State, Texas and Florida. The Ragin' Canjuns have only been ranked as high as 15 in the AP Poll throughout their program history.

Tier 3: $39,950.06

These third-tier teams from EA Sports College Football 25 earnings include teams from both power conferences as well as some of the smaller programs.

Kansas, Iowa State, Wake Forest, Minnesota and Oregon State are a few of the teams included in this tier who have had recent winning records or bowl game wins in the last decade.

The smaller programs in this tier include teams like Marshall, Ball State, Western Kentucky and Buffalo, which historically don't get as much national attention in college football.

Tier 4: 9,987.52

Tier four houses the most teams and will be earning a fraction of what the top-tier programs make from EA Sports College Football 25.

This tier includes many smaller programs that are not members of power conferences, including UNLV, Middle Tennessee, Rice, Old Dominion and Bowling Green.

Even with the large number of non-power conference teams, a few teams from the Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC are stuck in the bottom tier. Teams like Texas Tech, Duke, Maryland and Cal are shockingly included in this tier as members of power-five conferences that have had multiple bowl game wins throughout the past decade.

