EA Sports College Football 25 predictions: 10 highest rated players in latest edition ft. Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe

EA Sports College Football 25's release is getting closer. This installment of the video game series will feature over 10,000 licensed players, thanks to the passing of the NIL as it pays the players for featuring their names.

With this, fans have been speculating who will be the top-rated players in the game. Here are 10 players who could be included in that list.

Predicting 10 Players who could be the highest rated in EA Sports College Football 25

#1. Ollie Gordon II

Oklahoma State Cowboys' Ollie Gordon is one of college football's best running backs coming into the 2024 season.

His previous season was incredibly strong, recording 1,732 yards. He helped the Cowboys reach the Big 12 championship game and won the Doak Walker Award for the best running back.

#2. Travis Hunter

Travis Hunter is one of the most versatile players in college football.

Hunter is skilled enough to play both the cornerback position and a wide receiver when required for the Colorado Buffaloes. He is always improving and has been rewarded for his 2023 season with a place on the cover of the game's deluxe edition.

#3. Quinn Ewers

The quarterback for the Texas Longhorns is returning for the 2024 season.

Ewers led a Longhorns side that returned to the national spotlight. He guided them not only to the program's final Big 12 championship before their move to the SEC but also to their first spot in the College Football Playoffs. 2024 could be even better for Ewers.

#4. Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is one of the most talked about and notable quarterbacks in college football this season.

Playing under his father, Deion Sanders, with the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders made the most of a struggling Buffaloes offense last season. For 2024, this is being rebuilt, and Sanders is gaining new offensive weapons that could make him a strong candidate for the first pick of the 2025 NFL draft.

#5. Emeka Egbuka

Egbuka is set to be the main wide receiver for the Ohio State Buckeyes after the departure of Marvin Harrison Jr.

Egbuka has demonstrated in the past that he can easily fill the shoes of a strong player. His speed and general accuracy will help him and the Buckeyes advance many yards on each play.

#6. Jalen Milroe

The Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback will be playing under a new coaching setup in 2024, but this will not stop him from succeeding.

Milroe is a highly athletic player with an incredibly strong arm and a strong and confident leader. In 2023, Milroe was at his best when the game was on the line deep in the fourth quarter.

He hopes to lead the Crimson Tide back to the national championship game they have become accustomed to over the last 10 years.

#7. Donovan Edwards

Donovan Edwards spent most of the 2023 season in the shadows of fellow Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum.

But, in the national championship game, Edwards scored two long rushing touchdowns to give the Wolverines the victory. He already has the ability to be a strong RB. Expect Edwards to have a strong season, both in the video game and real life.

#8. Carson Beck

The Georgia Bulldogs quarterback took over from two-time national champion Stetson Bennett in 2023.

Beck was strong last season, throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and nearly taking the Bulldogs back to the college football playoffs with an unbeaten record. However, a loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game ended the unbeaten streak. But Beck bounded back, leading them to a 60-point victory over Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

#9. James Pierce Jr.

James Pierce Jr. is a defensive lineman for the Tennessee Volunteers.

In 2023, Pierce was one of the best edge rushers in the country, becoming a massive threat to many of the SEC's best quarterbacks. Already NFL-ready, Pierce had 9.5 sacks last season, and he should be improving on this figure this year.

#10. Caleb Downs

Now an Ohio State Buckeye, Caleb Downs was one of the strongest safeties in college football last year with the Alabama Crimson Tide, having recorded 107 tackles as a freshman.

The retirement of Nick Saban made Downs leave Tuscaloosa, and he has now found a home with the Buckeyes. Ohio State has a strengthening offense, and the arrival of a star like Downs, who will be a sophomore this season, will give the defense a massive boost.

Who do you think will be the highest-rated player in EA Sports College Football 25?

