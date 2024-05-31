EA Sports College Football 25 predictions: Top 5 highest-rated offensive players ft. Shedeur Sanders

EA Sports College Football 25 is scheduled to release on July 19 this year. The last game in the franchise was NCAA 14, before the game went into a hiatus because of legal problems relating to NIL. But with NIL rules changing, the beloved college football game is finally set to make a grand comeback.

While fans eagerly anticipate the release of EA Sports College Football 25, they will also be curious about who the top offensive players will be. This article will focus on predicting the top five highest-rated offensive players to be expected in the game.

Top 5 highest-rated offensive players prediction in EA Sports College Football 25

No. 5 Shedeur Sanders (Overall rating prediction: 94)

Shedeur Sanders, the son of NFL legend and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, transferred from Jackson State last year when his dad took the job in Boulder. In his debut campaign, Shedeur showcased his skills as a QB, making accurate passes and creating chances for his team on the field.

In his first season with the Buffs, the 19-year-old recorded 3,230 passing yards and 27 TD passes with just three interceptions. However, the Colorado Buffaloes finished the season with a 4-8 overall record, and he was the most sacked QB (52 sacks). Thus, he is predicted to have an overall rating of 94 in EA Sports College Football 25.

No. 4 Emeka Egbuka (Overall rating prediction: 95)

Another player to watch out for as a top-rated offensive force in EA CFB 25 is Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka. Egbuka joined the Buckeyes back in 2021 and has spent three seasons with them. During the 2022 campaign, he recorded an impressive 1,151 receiving yards and 10 TDs, helping the program make it to the playoffs, where they lost to Georgia.

Last season, however, Egbuka underwent "tightrope surgery" on his ankle, which led to him missing out on a few games for the Buckeyes. While he was only able to tally 515 receiving yards and four TDs in 2023, expect him to be a top-rated offensive beast in the game. Egbuka is predicted to have an overall rating of 95 in the game.

No. 3 Quinn Ewers (Overall rating prediction: 96)

Another quarterback who could be rated over 95 overall in EA Sports College Football 25 is Texas QB Quinn Ewers. Ewers was also chosen as the cover athlete for the standard and deluxe edition of the game, along with the likes of Travis Hunter and Donovan Edwards.

Initially beginning his collegiate career with the Buckeyes, Quinn Ewers transferred to play for the Longhorns in 2022. Last season, Ewers led the Longhorns to a Big 12 championship and the College Football Playoffs, where they lost to the Huskies in the semifinals. The QB finished the season recording 3,479 passing yards and 22 TD passes with six interceptions.

Quinn Ewers boasts impressive accuracy with his passes and was also named the MVP of the Big 12 Championship Game last season. Thus, he is predicted to have an overall rating of 96 in EA Sports College Football 25.

No. 2 Ollie Gordon II (Overall rating prediction: 97)

The Oklahoma State RB is viewed as the top returning running back for the 2024 season. Ollie Gordon II has impressive agility and mobility, and he also won the 2023 Doak Walker Award, recording 1,732 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns for the Cowboys.

He was also named the 2023 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Thus, he is predicted to be rated 97 overall in EA Sports College Football 25.

No. 1 Travis Hunter (Overall rating prediction: 99)

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter could be one of the athletes to boast a 99 overall rating in EA Sports College Football 25. The 21-year-old transferred from Jackson State to Colorado last year to play for Deion Sanders and left everyone impressed with his skills and talents with the ball.

As both a cornerback and wide receiver, Travis Hunter played over 1,000 snaps for the Buffs — 436 snaps on offense and 566 snaps on defense. He was named a Consensus All-American and also won the Paul Hornung Award for his incredible debut season in Boulder.