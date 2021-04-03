East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs #10 VMI Keydets Prediction & Match Preview - April 3, 2021 | FCS College Football

The VMI Keydets are 5-0 during the spring season and are ranked tenth in the country. This is the best start for the Keydets in the last few years. A win on Saturday would give the Keydets their first SoCon football title since 1977.

Meanwhile, the East Tennessee State Buccaneers are coming off back-to-back close wins over The Citadel and Western Carolina, respectively. They are entering Saturday's game to spoil the Keydets' hopes of a SoCon title.

Considering what is on the line, the game between East Tennessee State and VMI could be an enticing one.

Date: April 3, 2021.

Time: 1:30 PM EST.

How to watch: ESPN+.

East Tennessee State have a 15-10 head-to-head lead over VMI. The Buccaneers and Keydets are set to meet for the 26th time on Saturday. VMI have won seven of the last 13 games at home against the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers have gone 2-8 against the Keydets in the last ten games between the two programs. In the last meeting between the Keydets and the Buccaneers in 2019, VMI walked away with an overtime victory. They'll look to seal their first SoCon title in more than four decades.

East Tennessee State Buccaneers

The East Tennessee State Buccaneers are led in offense by running back Quay Holmes.

Holmes has rushed for 416 yards and six touchdowns on 79 carries. The Buccaneers will lean heavily on him to knock off the Keydets on Saturday.

Bucs and Keydets Meet in Pivotal SoCon Clash https://t.co/7FGJFzOm7S pic.twitter.com/3qg5W18tBM — ETSU Athletics (@ETSUAthletics) April 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are led by quarterback Tyler Riddell in offense. Riddell has completed 61% of his passes this spring season. He has also thrown for 575 yards and has had three touchdowns.

East Tennessee State Buccaneers are led in defense by Donovan Manuel. Manuel has registered 23 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions. He has also registered 2.5 sacks this spring season.

#10 VMI Keydets

The 10th-ranked VMI Keydets are led in offense by quarterback Reece Udinski. Udinski has completed 72.1% of his passes this spring season. He has thrown for 1,087 yards and has had seven touchdowns.

It's time to start paying attention to VMI. The Keydets are 5-0 for the first time since 1960 and can clinch the SoCon title this weekend.



"It’s very exciting and you can just feel it in practice from the players and coaches" - https://t.co/3k4Ho3CNHo pic.twitter.com/8o6tLyPwFp — Greg Madia (@Madia_DNRSports) March 31, 2021

Udinski's favorite target this spring is wide receiver, Jakob Herres. He has caught 48 passes for 583 yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, VMI's running back Korey Bridy has also been a big contributor, with 329 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 77 attempts this season.

The VMI Keydets are led in defense by Connor Riddle and Stone Snyder. Riddle has 46 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and one interception. Meanwhile, Snyder has registered 43 total tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks on the season.

East Tennessee State Buccaneers

QB: Tyler Riddle.

RB: Quay Holmes.

WR: Will Huzzie, Juliun Lane-Price, Isaiah Wilson.

TE: Noah West.

#10 VMI Keydets

QB: Reece Udinski.

RB: Korey Bridy.

WR: Jakob Herres, Max Brimigion, Michael Jackson.

TE: Jon Tobin.

Looking at their past record, the VMI Keydets could be on an upset alert this weekend. With this game being at home, the Keydets have the advantage. But as they haven't played a game this big in a long time, the Buccaneers will fancy their chances.

The East Tennessee State Buccaneers will head into VMI looking for an upset and spoil the VMI Keydets' chances of winning a SoCon title. Quay Holmes could have a huge game for the Buccaneers.

Prediction: East Tennessee State 24-21 VMI Keydets.