The 100th East-West Shrine Bowl occurs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday. The game will feature top draft-eligible players in an all-star format. NFL scouts and personnel executives will view the nationally televised showdown.

With the NFL draft just a few months away, the Shrine Bowl allows players to enhance their draft stock on the field, in the film room and in interview settings.

Here are five defensive players from major programs who stand to benefit significantly from the East-West Shrine Bowl.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1, Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

Grant is a no-doubt first-round prospect. After Penn State’s Abdul Carter, Grant has an opportunity to be the next defensive player off the board in the 2025 NFL draft. Grant was a massive threat for a stellar Michigan squad that defeated eventual national champion Ohio State.

Trending

Grant is a monster run-stuffer. He could be an outstanding fit as a nose tackle/0-technique for the right team. But his lack of high-end pass-rush skills could be a deterrent for clubs looking for the next Jalen Carter. Demonstrating explosiveness at the point of attack could convince teams in the top five to give him a longer look.

#2, Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas

You won’t find a better teacher of the game of football than Kansas headman Lance Leipold. And Cobee Bryant has improved significantly since Leipold’s arrival. Bryant is built similarly to Seahawks standout Devon Witherspoon, a top five pick out of Illinois. At 170 pounds, the 6-foot Bryant plays the game with a confidence and intensity that makes him a natural fit to excel on Sundays.

His slight frame belies his physicality. He has demonstrated the ability to turn the ball over with 13 career interceptions. While he projects as a Day 2 pick, a good Shrine Bowl showing could make him one of the first five cornerbacks off the board.

#3, Nazir Stackhouse, DL, Georgia

Stackhouse is a massive human. He projects as an impactful rotational nose tackle in a three-man front. Like Michigan’s Grant, Stackhouse doesn’t have a reputation as a wrecker in the passing game, which could limit how high he goes in the NFL draft. But there is a precedent for Georgia defenders making an instant impact in the NFL after playing for Kirby Smart. A good Shrine Bowl showing could elevate Nazir Stackhouse to a late-day-three selection.

#4, Zy Alexander, CB, LSU

Alexander has prototype cornerback size for the next level. At 6-2 and nearly 200 pounds, he excels as a cover corner with the potential to be a long-term starter in the NFL. While he lacks top-end track speed, he uses physicality and athletic traits to make tough covers like he did in SEC competition.

LSU calls itself DBU, and for good reason. The Tigers produce defensive backs at an elite clip. Zy Alexander projects as a Day 2 pick but could work his way into higher second-round consideration with a good showing this week.

#5, Shilo Sanders, S, Colorado

Unlike his brother Shedeur, Shilo Sanders will be playing in the Shrine Bowl. There is some debate about whether Sanders will be drafted. He lacks some of the physical traits of an ideal safety. Not only does he lack measurables, but he is recovering from a significant shoulder injury.

To nobody's surprise, his best moments often involve forcing turnovers. But his multiple injuries and inconsistencies make him a tough sell on draft day. Perhaps going the UDFA route will be his best bet to landing in the right situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.