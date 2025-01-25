East-West Shrine Bowl 2025: 5 best players to watch out for in 100th edition of the game ft. Shedeur Sanders

The annual postseason Shrine Bowl is going to feature some top NFL Draft talent. The game, now preparing for its 100th edition, draws many of the top seniors and draft-declared underclassmen. The game has jumped between various locations but is now in Arlington, Texas, and will be played on Thursday, January 30th. Here are five of the players to watch from the Shrine Bowl.

Top 5 players to watch for in 100th edition of Shrine Bowl

Ole Miss WR Tre Harris will return to action in the Shrine Bowl after an injury ended his regular season prematurely. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Zy Alexander, LSU

Alexander is something of an NFL question mark, but he's the type of player who could really use the Shrine Bowl to make a statement for the next level. A 6-foot-2 cornerback, Alexander is one of those players whose potential seems greater than his productivity to date.

Alexander broke up 15 passes over the past two seasons, grabbing a pair of interceptions each year. He only played in 19 games, battling injury issues in each season. If he can play well in the Shrine Bowl, he could see his stock jump, but he needs a big game.

4. Kenneth Grant, Michigan

Grant is one of the most likely first round picks who have committed to the Shrine Bowl. Grant, a massive defensive tackle from Michigan, is expected to be drafted second among players at his position. A massive run-stopper at 6-foot-3 and nearly 340 pounds, Grant has a solid history.

In the last two years, Grant accumulated 61 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss. He had 6.5 sacks and recovered three fumbles. He helped the Wolverines win the national title a season ago and is looking to shore up first round status in the Bowl.

3. Tre Harris, Ole Miss

Harris was an incredibly talented receiver at Ole Miss, but he missed the final five games of the Rebel season due to injuries. In his total college career, Harris had 220 catches for 3,542 yards and 29 touchdowns. A 6-foot-2 wideout, Harris displayed the total package before his season-ending injury.

Harris might not have the sort of skills to make pro scouts drool, but he's a solid all-around player with plenty of experience. Harris's return in the Shrine Bowl gives him an important chance to show that he's healthy and ready to go.

2. Kyle McCord, Syracuse

McCord transferred out of Ohio State to Syracuse. He had a brilliant season there, showing a potential upside to his career that wasn't always evident in Columbus. McCord threw for 4,779 yards and 34 touchdowns at Syracuse and even drew some Heisman Trophy consideration.

In a draft where the quarterback class has something of a void after Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, McCord could become that third guy. There's plenty of competition, but a nice performance at the Shrine Bowl could help.

1. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

For a player who is seemingly always in the spotlight, the Shrine Bowl should be more of the same for Shedeur Sanders. At Colorado, Sanders finished eighth in Heisman voting after a season in which he passed for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Sanders is considered one of the top prospects in the entire draft, and he and Cam Ward are battling for the top QB in the draft class. He'll be highly scrutinized at the Shrine Bowl.

