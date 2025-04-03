East-West Shrine Bowl Director signs contract extension after recent success

The Shrine Bowl is an annual all-star game between the East and West of college football at the end of the season. The event has grown in popularity over the years and is now a major part of the CFB season.

Eric Galko has been the East-West Shrine Bowl director since April 2021. According to Ari Meirov, Galko agreed to a contract extension with Shriners Children. It has seen significant growth over the past three years, and despite interest from elsewhere in the industry, he and his staff will remain with the All-Star Game.

With the news, Galko is getting his reward for being a model professional. The administrator started his career as the founder and president of Optimum Scouting in 2007. He then shifted his focus to the XFL, where he became the league's director of player personnel in 2018.

The Shrine Bowl will be pleased with their move, especially after executive director Jim Nagy has opted to take his talents to Oklahoma. Nagy is now a general manager, following some sensational work with the organization in 2024.

By signing Galko, they are at least sure that one of the most talented football administrators remains on their roster. The Shrine Bowl's growth over the past three years has been phenomenal, and keeping the band together should ensure the trajectory stays on the upward curve.

Who won the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl MVP Award?

Jacory Croskey-Merritt and O’Donnell Fortune won the offensive and defensive MVP awards at the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl, respectively. Both players balled out as the East team blew out the West.

Arizona Wildcats running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt gave a strong account of himself. He had 11 rushes, 97 rushing yards, and two touchdowns in his side's 25-0 win. He was rightfully named the Offensive MVP for his efforts.

South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback O’Donnell Fortune showed out at the game. Fortune amassed a stat line of one pick six, which he returned for 65 yards before scoring a touchdown. His poise, ball-hawking, and coverage skills made him an easy Defensive MVP Award winner.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt and O’Donnell Fortune had their stocks boosted by their showings in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl. It'll be interesting to see who selects them in this year's draft.

