Eastern Kentucky vs Kentucky Prediction & Betting Tips - September 9 | College Football Week 2

In a Week 2 college football matchup, the Eastern Kentucky Colonels take on the Kentucky Wildcats at the Kroger Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday, September 9, at 3:00 pm ET.

The Kentucky Colonels are on the road in this non-conference battle. Eastern Kentucky is 0-1 after a massive 66-13 road loss on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bearcats, while Kentucky is 1-0 after a 44-14 home win over the Ball State Cardinals on Saturday.

Eastern Kentucky vs Kentucky Prediction

The Kentucky Colonels were poor in their opening game against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Senior quarterback Parker McKinney struggled to begin the season, as he went 13-of-24 (54.2 completion percentage) for 177 yards with a touchdown and a pair of interceptions. This offense was poor, as they were 3-of-11 on third down attempts and failed their singular fourth down try.

The defense was absolutely atrocious, giving up 66 points, including 42 by half-time. They allowed 667 total yards and gave up 16.2 yards per pass attempt and 5.2 yards per rushing attempt as they were completely outmatched.

The Kentucky Wildcats, meanwhile, picked up a 44-14 home win. Senior quarterback Devin Leary had a decent game, as he was 18-of-31 (58.1 completion percentage) for 241 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The defense did a great job, as they resticted Ball State to 295 total yards.

The Wildcats should control this game and dominate a weaker Kentucky Colonels team.

Eastern Kentucky vs Kentucky Betting Tips

Kentucky has hit the under in 11 of the previous 13 games.

Kentucky has lost six of their last nine games.

Kentucky has hit the first half over in in just one of their last seven games.

Eastern Kentucky vs Kentucky Head-to-Head

The two teams have faced off five times, with the Kentucky Wildcats winning them all. The most recent game was six years ago, which the Wildcats won 27-16.

Where to watch Eastern Kentucky vs Kentucky

This game will not be nationally televised. Instead, if you want to watch this game as it happens, you need to subscribe to ESPN+, as that's the only way it will be aired outside the local markets.