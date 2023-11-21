Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo prediction, odds and picks - Nov. 21 | NCAAF Season 2023

The Eastern Michigan Eagles go on the road to play the Buffalo Bulls on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Eastern Michigan (5-6, 3-4 MAC) is coming off a 30-27 overtime win over Akron last week. Buffalo (3-8, 3-4 MAC), meanwhile, is on a three-game losing streak and coming off a 23-10 loss to Miami OH.

Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo: Game Details

Fixture: Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-6) vs Buffalo Bulls (3-8)

Date & Time: Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: UB Stadium

Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo: Betting Odds

Spread

Eastern Michigan +5.5 (-110)

Buffalo -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Eastern Michigan +170

Buffalo -205

Total

Over 34.5 (-110)

Under 34.5 (-110)

Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo: Picks

The Michigan Eagles have a solid running back in Samson Evans who gets plenty of carries, especially in the red zone.

Evans can be fancied as an anytime touchdown scorer at +160 in this game. He has found the endzone in six of his last seven games and should be a focal point of the Eagles offense once again.

Buffalo, meanwhile, will likely look to run the ball, so expect running back Ron Cook Jr. to go over his rushing yards. Cook Jr. will likely get 15-20 carries in this one and should get over 50-55 rushing yards.

In his last seven games, Cook Jr. is averaging 56.86 rushing yards per game but has been getting a bigger role recently.

Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo: Head-to-head

Eastern Michigan is 6-4 all-time against Buffalo, but the Bulls are on a three-game win streak.

Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo: Prediction

The Buffalo Bulls have struggled this season but return home, where they have been a bit better.

However, the odds in this one are perplexing, as Buffalo shouldn't be favored by 5.5 points, as this is a field goal game. Back the Eagles to keep this one close, and it will likely come down to the final possession. Eastern Michigan could pull off the upset.

Prediction: Eastern Michigan wins by a field goal.

