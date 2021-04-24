Eastern Washington Eagles vs North Dakota State Bison Prediction & Match Preview - April 24, 2021 | FCS College Football Playoffs

The North Dakota State Bison will play the Eastern Washington Eagles in the FCS playoffs. The North Dakota State Bison are very familiar with the FCS playoffs. They have made 11 straight FCS playoff appearances, amassing a record of 36-2.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Washington Eagles will play in a preliminary road game in the FCS Playoffs for the first time in more than a decade. Their 17-game home playoff streak has got snapped after the Eagles won the FCS National Championship in 2010.

Eastern Washington Eagles vs North Dakota State Bison: How to Watch | FCS College Football Playoffs

Date: April 24, 2021.

Time: 3:30 PM EST.

How to watch: ESPN 3.

Eastern Washington Eagles vs North Dakota State Bison: Head-to-Head | FCS College Football Playoffs

Eastern Washington Eagles

The Eastern Washington Eagles and North Dakota State Bison will meet for the eighth time on Saturday in a rematch of the 2018 NCAA Division I Football Championship game. Eastern Washington have a 4-3 head-to-head series lead over the Bison.

Eastern Washington Eagles vs North Dakota State Bison: Team News | FCS College Football Playoffs

Eastern Washington Eagles

The Eastern Washington Eagles are led in offense by quarterback Eric Barriere. Barriere has thrown for 2,193 yards and 18 touchdowns this season and has completed 61% of his passes.

Playoff Saturday. GAME DAY!



🆚 North Dakota State

📍 Fargo, N.D.

🕧 12:30 p.m. PT

💻 ESPN3

📻 700-AM ESPN / Tune-In App

📈 https://t.co/c2Fugna3gm#GoEags pic.twitter.com/KqrL21kbQk — EWU Football (@EWUFootball) April 24, 2021

Barriere has found two reliable targets this spring season in wide receivers, Talolo Limu-Jones and Freddie Roberson. Limu-Jones has caught 721 yards and four touchdowns, while Roberson has tallied 33 passes for 470 yards and three touchdowns this campaign.

In defense, the Eagles are led by their two defensive linemen, Joshua Jerome and Mitchell Johnson. Jerome has registered 36 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks, while Johnson has added 25 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks this spring season.

North Dakota State Bison

The North Dakota State Bison are led by Zeb Noland in offense. Noland has taken over from future NFL quarterback Trey Lance, throwing for 721 yards and five touchdowns this season.

In offense, the Bison have leaned on their two running backs, Hunter Luepke and Kobe Johnson. Luepke has rushed for 355 yards and five touchdowns this season, while Johnson has tallied 271 rushing yards and two touchdowns this spring.

Meanwhile, Spencer Waege has held down the defensive line for the Bison this season. Waege has registered 19 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks this season. The Bison will need Spencer Waege to have a huge outing if they wish to move to the second round.

Eastern Washington Eagles vs North Dakota State Bison: Projected Starters | FCS College Football Playoffs

Eastern Washington Eagles

QB: Eric Barriere.

RB: Tamarick Pierce.

WR: Talolo Limu-Jones, Freddie Roberson, Andrew Boston.

TE: Dylan Ingram.

North Dakota State Bison

QB: Zeb Noland.

RB: Hunter Luepke, Kobe Johnson.

WR: Christian Watson, Braylon Henderson, Jake Lippe.

TE: Noah Gindorff, Josh Babicz.

Eastern Washington Eagles vs North Dakota State Bison: Predictions | FCS College Football Playoffs

The North Dakota Bison are coming off a tough loss to South Dakota State Jackrabbits last weekend and will look to bounce back against the Eagles. This game has the potential to be one for the ages on Saturday, as the Eagles will fancy their chances of upsetting the Bison on Saturday.

Prediction: Eastern Washington Eagles 24-17 North Dakota State Bison.