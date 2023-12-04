The Texas Longhorns booked their first-ever College Football Playoff semifinal berth, and their locker room erupted into ecstatic celebrations. After a dominant 49-21 victory over Oklahoma State secured the Big 12 Conference title, the Longhorns now set their sights on facing No. 2 Washington in the Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2024.

The video of the Longhorns' locker room is going viral, with players jumping on their feet. Everyone, with their smartphones out, is trying to capture this special moment in the team's history. Coach Steve Sarkisian is also seen in the video clapping for the players as they celebrate qualifying for the CFP.

Led by quarterback sensation Quinn Ewers, Texas finished the season with an impressive 12-1 record. Despite a lone loss to Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry, the Longhorns stood strong throughout the season.

The victories in their last two games had a combined score of 106-28, which may have tilted the selection committee in their favor instead of the undefeated Florida State Seminoles.

Sugar Bowl 2023: Texas Longhorns vs Washington Huskies

Get ready for an explosive showdown as the Texas Longhorns gear up to face the Washington Huskies in the 2023 Sugar Bowl. The Longhorns secured the No. 3 seed during ESPN's CFP selection show. Texas will be returning to the College Football Playoff since its inception in 2014.

After their convincing victory over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Conference title game, Sarkisian made a bold statement reflecting the fearless attitude of the Longhorns:

"This may be a little bullish of me saying, but we'll play anybody in the country. I'm not shying away from that part. I feel very comfortable if we get into this tournament, we'll play anybody."

"We'll find out if we're good enough or not. But I feel like we have the team, the culture, the scheme, and the versatility of this team to play against anybody."

The upcoming clash against the Washington Huskies was a long time coming, considering the history between the two teams. In the 2022 Alamo Bowl, Washington defeated Texas 27-20.

Now, with a chance for redemption, the Texas Longhorns aim to reverse the outcome. If they win against Washington, the Longhorns can pave their way to a potential rematch with Alabama in Houston for the national championship.