Eli Holstein transfer portal: 5 landing spots for the Alabama QB ft. Pitt

Freshman quarterback Eli Holstein announced he will enter the transfer portal after one season with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Holstein was a former 4-star recruit out of Zachary, La., and was the No. 8 overall QB in the class of 2023.

He did not see any action with Alabama this season and is expected to have four years of eligibility left.

Here are five potential landing spots for Holstein.

#1, Pitt Panthers

Eli Holstein could be an interesting pick in the transfer portal, given he hasn't played college football. He could start as a QB or sit behind a senior QB for a year.

One logical spot is the Pitt Panthers, who had a disappointing 2023 season. Pitt went 3-9 and will want to overhaul plenty of their roster.

Holstein could come in and compete for the starting job, and even if he loses the job, it would set him up to be the starter in 2025.

#2, Arkansas Razorbacks

The Arkansas Razorbacks showed interest in Eli Holstein when he was coming out of high school. They will still want to pick him in the transfer portal.

Arkansas lost KJ Jefferson in the transfer portal and has Jacolby Criswell as its starting QB, who has limited action over four college seasons.

Holstein could compete for the starting job, and even if he loses it to Criswell, he could be the backup and come in should Criswell struggle.

#3, LSU Tigers

LSU showed interest in Holstein out of high school

Eli Holstein returning home to play for the LSU Tigers would make sense.

Holstein was under the radar of the Tigers out of high school but decided to commit to Alabama.

The LSU Tigers will look for a new starting QB as Jayden Daniels will be off to the NFL. Garrett Nussmeier would be the starting QB for LSU in 2024. However, Holstein would be the primary backup and learn under Nussmeier for a season before likely taking over as the starter in 2025.

#4, Florida Gators

The Florida Gators offered Eli Holstein a scholarship out of high school, and the Louisiana native was interested as he did visit the campus.

Now that Holstein is in the transfer portal, it is a logical fit for both parties to make it work. The Gators are bringing back Graham Mertz, but he has struggled in 2023, so Holstein could compete for the starting job.

Even if Mertz wins the jobs in 2024, Holstein would be the presumed starter for Florida in 2025.

#5, Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes need a starting QB in 2025, so if Eli Holstein wants to start next season, the Hurricanes are a good fit.

Miami showed an interest in Holstein out of high school and has yet to replace Tyler Van Dyke, who transferred to Wisconsin. The Hurricanes have reportedly been active in the transfer portal to bring in a QB, and Holstein could be a high-upside option for Miami.