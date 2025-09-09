Eli Manning warns Texas QB Arch Manning about social media traps after infamous ‘drunk photo’ moment goes viral

New York Giants great Eli Manning warned his nephew and Texas quarterback Arch Manning about the consequences of being seen on social media with something that could negatively affect his image in the future.
The Ole Miss alumnus elaborated on this during a sitdown interview with Pardon My Take podcast host Big Cat on Saturday. Manning was asked to comment on a photo that showed him looking as if he had drunk alcoholic beverages.
He called the photo "a classic" and admitted he was drunk and blinked during the picture was taken. And as an uncle who usually provides Arch his piece of his mind when it comes to life's struggles, the two-time Super Bowl champion had this to say:
"I've even said, don't take a picture if you're in a bar and there's just drinks around," Eli Manning explained (Timestamp: 2:14:25). "You don't even have to have it in your hand — never take (a picture) with it in your hand — and it's like a built-in excuse to not take a picture."
He even recalled asking fans not to take photos at bars during his time playing football.
"I used to say, team rules, we're not allowed to take a picture where alcohol is served," Manning said (Timestanp 2:14:40). "Team rules. I still use it to this day. I'm like, 'Ah, team rules, in a bar, can't take a picture!' People are like, 'Oh, you're on a team?'"
Eli Manning had a long tenure in the NFL, playing for the New York Giants. He played in 236 games and passed for 57,023 yards with 366 touchdowns.
Manning, the younger brother of former Indianapolis and Denver great Peyton Manning, completed 60.3% of his passes in a career that spanned 16 seasons.
Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns aim for 2nd straight win against UTEP
Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns will seek their second straight victory as they take on UTEP on Sept. 13 at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.
The Longhorns bounced back from an embarrassing 14-7 defeat to Ohio State in the season opener with a 38-7 pounding of SJSU last Saturday.
The sophomore quarterback was 19-of-30 for 295 yards and recorded four touchdowns. He also rushed for a TD and recorded 23 yards in four carries that day against the Spartans.
Running back CJ Baxter recorded 64 yards on 13 carries for the Longhorns while wide receiver Parker Livingstone put up 128 yards on four catches with two touchdowns.
The No. 7-ranked Longhorns face a tougher opponent in Week 3 as the Miners are coming off a 42-17 victory over UT Martin. UTEP quarterback Malachi Nelson threw four TD passes while running back Ashten Emory accounted for 3 TDs to burn the Skyhawks' defense in the game.
Hashaun Wilson had 117 rushing yards on eight carries and one touchdown for UTEP, while Kenny Odom had five receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown.
