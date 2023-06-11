Eli Newby commits to USC Football; Trojans continue their hot streak on the June recruiting trail

USC has secured the commitment of yet another prospect from the 2024 class. The three-star linebacker from Connecticut, Eli Newby, took to Twitter to announce his commitment to the Trojans. This announcement is coming after his official visit to the institution earlier this month.

Who is Eli Newby?

According to rankings from On3 Industry Ranking, Eli Newby is ranked the number 47 linebacker in the 2024 class as well as the number 451 overall ranked prospect. USC had to beat a number of other top programs to get Newby’s commitment.

The Cheshire Academy Linebacker reportedly has over 30 offers from top football programs, including Alabama, North Carolina, Michigan, Stanford, South Carolina, Nebraska, Army, Yale, and so on. The Trojans were not the favorites to land Newby as institutions like Penn State were favored above them to recruit him.

Who else is USC recruiting?

USC has been very active with their recruitment. Newby makes the ninth prospect from the 2024 class whose commitment the program has secured. Prior to Newby, the following prospects from the 2024 class have committed to USC:

Four-star rated Dakoda Fields from Gardena, CA; four-star rated Xavier Jordan from Los Angeles, CA; four-star rated Kameryn Fountain from Atlanta, GA; four-star rated Joey Olsen from Lake Oswego, OR; three-star rated Jarvis Boatright Jr from Clearwater, FL; four-star rated Manasse Itete from Modesto, CA; three-star rated Bryan Jackson from McKinney, TX; and three-star rated Hayden Treter Englewood, CO.

In addition to these, there are reported to be more than twenty other prospects from the 2024 class tipped to commit to USC. USC already hosted a number of them during the spring, and more are expected to visit during the summer.

There are plans to host 35 visitors officially this June over the course of two weekends. There are hopes that they might be able to repeat their feat from last June when they managed to recruit more than ten of the visitors they received.

The coaching staff is doing everything expected to have another successful recruitment campaign after they were ranked among the top 10 in 2023. They concluded their 2023 recruitment with 33 commits, among which were seven ESPN 300 prospects, including the five-star-rated quarterback Malachi Nelson.

Nelson is one of the top prospects of his class. Other top recruits by USC from the 2023 class are four-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch, running back Quinten Joyner and defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu.

