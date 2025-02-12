Emeka Egbuka 40 time: How fast is the Ohio State star?

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka won the National Championship on January 20th with a 34-23 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Shortly after the victory, Egbuka declared for the 2025 NFL draft. It wasn't a surprise after a stellar season by Egbuka, but he could have returned for one more college season if he wanted.

When he starts his NFL career, Egbuka is expected to play in the slot. That is where he has primarily played throughout his college career. He is an impressive athlete who has been one of the fastest receivers in the sport since he arrived in 2021.

Emega Egbuka has a 40-yard dash time of 4.30 seconds, as per NFL Draft Buzz. He is an excellent route runner, but his straight-line speed is expected to make him a long-distance pass threat in the NFL.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Where in the draft will Emeka Egbuka be taken?

Emeka Egbuka's speed will make him an appealing option to NFL teams. Although he could contend to be a top-10 pick, injury concerns might result in him falling to the middle of the first round. Egbuka missed significant time in 2021 and 2023 because of injuries.

Regardless, Egbuka is still the No. 14-ranked player in the 2025 NFL draft by Pro Football Focus and the No. 3-ranked wide receiver behind Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan and Missouri's Luther Burden III.

Several teams could be interested in Egbuka in April. He would be a great fit next to a young quarterback so that the two could be paired together for years to come.

Three teams that stand out are the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders. All three have young QBs who just finished their first or second season: Bo Nix, Jordan Love and Jayden Daniels, respectively.

However, all three teams would need Egbuka to fall past where Pro Football Focus has him to select him. The Broncos have the 20th pick, the Packers the 23rd pick and the Commanders have the 29th pick.

However, it does not seem unlikely that Egbuka could fall to the tail end of the first round. For example, in a mock draft conducted by Sports Illustrated in mid-January, they had Egbuka being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 21st pick. So, it is not unlikely that Egbuka could end up with one of those three teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place