Emmanuel Acho shares why a not so relevant NFL franchise is the best landing spot for Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders will be an NFL quarterback this month; it's just a question of which team drafts him. Sanders has been linked with every quarterback-needy team aside from the Tennessee Titans in recent weeks.
While it's anyone's guess as to where Coach Prime's son will end up, college football analyst Emmanuel Acho has a suggestion. Speaking on the Facility, Acho said,
"With the Saints, you're playing in one of the weaker divisions in the NFL. That division is up for grabs every single year. It's led by Baker Mayfield, Bryce Young, so for Shedeur Sanders you can plug yourself and play yourself right until that division and instantly compete."
Acho continued,
"But maybe the most important thing especially in this age and time of social media, of pressure and other things is that you can live in anonymity in New Orleans. We don't talk about New Orleans that often. We just don't talk about them. They aren't that relevant of a franchise, as a result the microscope is not going to be on Shedeur (Sanders)."
Acho believes that less pressure would be beneficial for Shedeur’s development. However, in a location like New York, where every action by their quarterback will be scrutinized with a fine-tooth comb, this situation would be different.
Furthermore, the relative ease of the NFC South should give Shedeur Sanders a decent chance to make the postseason early in his professional football career. The Saints' divisional rivals are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers, all beatable teams with the right game plan and quarterback.
Shedeur Sanders to the Saints picks up steam
According to Yahoo Sports, Shedeur Sanders is increasingly likely to be drafted by the New Orleans Saints. The report states that five of the eight recent mock drafts have the Kellen Moore-coached Saints bringing in Sanders as their latest quarterback.
The five mock drafts with Sanders on his way to New Orleans are the Chicago Tribune, NFL.com (two separate scouts), CBS Sports, and the New York Post. Two other mock drafts have the Saints selecting Jaxson Dart if he's still on the clock.
The Saints have a new coach and an injured starting quarterback in Derek Carr. Due to Carr's injury issues and consistency struggles, the franchise may need to draft a high-upside quarterback.
Kellen Moore will have a huge say in the Saints' selection of either the Colorado Buffaloes icon or the Ole Miss Rebels standout. It's shaping up to be an interesting first round for Sanders and other players linked to New Orleans.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place