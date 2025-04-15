Emmanuel Acho shares why a not so relevant NFL franchise is the best landing spot for Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders will be an NFL quarterback this month; it's just a question of which team drafts him. Sanders has been linked with every quarterback-needy team aside from the Tennessee Titans in recent weeks.

Ad

While it's anyone's guess as to where Coach Prime's son will end up, college football analyst Emmanuel Acho has a suggestion. Speaking on the Facility, Acho said,

"With the Saints, you're playing in one of the weaker divisions in the NFL. That division is up for grabs every single year. It's led by Baker Mayfield, Bryce Young, so for Shedeur Sanders you can plug yourself and play yourself right until that division and instantly compete."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Acho continued,

"But maybe the most important thing especially in this age and time of social media, of pressure and other things is that you can live in anonymity in New Orleans. We don't talk about New Orleans that often. We just don't talk about them. They aren't that relevant of a franchise, as a result the microscope is not going to be on Shedeur (Sanders)."

Ad

Ad

Acho believes that less pressure would be beneficial for Shedeur’s development. However, in a location like New York, where every action by their quarterback will be scrutinized with a fine-tooth comb, this situation would be different.

Furthermore, the relative ease of the NFC South should give Shedeur Sanders a decent chance to make the postseason early in his professional football career. The Saints' divisional rivals are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers, all beatable teams with the right game plan and quarterback.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shedeur Sanders to the Saints picks up steam

According to Yahoo Sports, Shedeur Sanders is increasingly likely to be drafted by the New Orleans Saints. The report states that five of the eight recent mock drafts have the Kellen Moore-coached Saints bringing in Sanders as their latest quarterback.

The five mock drafts with Sanders on his way to New Orleans are the Chicago Tribune, NFL.com (two separate scouts), CBS Sports, and the New York Post. Two other mock drafts have the Saints selecting Jaxson Dart if he's still on the clock.

Ad

The Saints have a new coach and an injured starting quarterback in Derek Carr. Due to Carr's injury issues and consistency struggles, the franchise may need to draft a high-upside quarterback.

Kellen Moore will have a huge say in the Saints' selection of either the Colorado Buffaloes icon or the Ole Miss Rebels standout. It's shaping up to be an interesting first round for Sanders and other players linked to New Orleans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place