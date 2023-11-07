Eric McAlister transfer portal: 5 landing spots for ex-Boise State WR ft. Ohio State, Texas and more

Boise State’s Eric McAlister will reportedly enter the transfer portal next month. The wide receiver is believed to be seeking Power Five opportunities after spending two seasons with the Broncos. His impending exit will undoubtedly be a huge loss for Andy Avalos' team.

With his catching and running skills, McAlister is expected to be a highly sought-after wideout option for several top college football teams. He has recorded 47 receptions for 873 yards and five touchdowns with the Broncos in 2023.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

5 best landing spots for Eric McAlister in the transfer portal

#1, Ohio State

With Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka set to enter the 2024 NFL draft, Ohio State needs a new crop of talented wideout options for the 2024 college football season.

Eric McAlister fits the profile the Buckeyes will be looking for with his outstanding route-running attributes. The team has had a brilliant group of wide receivers in recent years under Ryan Day, and McAlister could be one of the next.

#2, Texas

A homecoming could be on the cards for Eric McAlister as he looks for a new program on the transfer portal. The Longhorns could be an excellent option for the Azle, Texas native in the offseason.

McAllister will be a perfect replacement for Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell as the Longhorns prepare for their transition to the NFL. He will also form great chemistry with the brilliant group Texas has at quarterback.

#3, Florida

Florida possesses the ambition of returning to the pinnacle of college football, and this has been evident with its recruitment efforts from high school and on the transfer portal.

However, the Gators lack a first-round quality wide receiver on their roster. Looking at McAlister's performance this season, he immediately takes them to a new level in 2024, irrespective of who plays at the quarterback position.

#4, Washington

Washington has one of the most fluid offenses currently in college football. The program has been ranked high in many offensive stats since Kalen DeBoer took over in 2022.

An offense like that of the Huskies is a perfect fit for Eric McAlister as he seeks a Power Five team. Coupled with the fact that Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan could be heading to the NFL, Washington is a brilliant choice for McAllister.

#5, Alabama

Looking at its offensive structure this season, Alabama appears to be transitioning to the run-game offense. The program needs fast wide receivers with brilliant route-running skills to complement this.

McAlister possesses the wideout profile needed by Nick Saban with Jalen Milroe in the backfield. Moreso, Jermaine Burton, who is the Crimson Tide's most impressive wide receiver this season, could declare for the 2024 NFL draft.