Evan Stewart Transfer Portal: 5 landing spots for the Texas A&M WR if he plans to leave the program ft. Texas and more

Evan Stewart transfer portal rumors have been swirling, and while he has not officially entered, the sophomore wide receiver can get some serious interest. This season, he has 38 receptions for 514 yards (13.5 yards per catch) with four receiving touchdowns and can continue to elevate his game before being NFL draft-eligible after next season.

Where would be the best landing spots for him if he were to leave the Texas A&M Aggies?

Evan Stewart Transfer Portal Team #1: Texas Longhorns

If Evan Stewart wants to make a splash, he could stay in Texas and join the Longhorns. He could be one of the top one-two punches in college football with Xavier Worthy, which would be very enticing.

With the Longhorns joining the SEC next season, he can still play on a national scale every week. Plus, having either Quinn Ewers or Arch Manning throwing you the football will be a huge plus.

Evan Stewart Transfer Portal Team #2: Ohio State Buckeyes

If you are a talented wide receiver, wouldn't Ohio State be a preferred destination? The Buckeyes have a history of developing some of the top wide receivers in football and really helped elevate the draft stock of both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka this season.

The only issue would be waiting to see what quarterback lands there from the transfer portal.

Evan Stewart Transfer Portal Team #3: Alabama Crimson Tide

Joining the Alabama Crimson Tide, the team that handed the Georgia Bulldogs their first loss in 30 games, should be enticing. Whether you want to admit it or not, Roll Tide has been doing extremely well at molding NFL talent and creating a system with incredible skill position players over the years like Julio Jones, DeVonta Smith and Jerry Jeudy, to name a few.

Alabama sounds like a prime spot if Stewart enters the NCAA transfer portal.

Evan Stewart Transfer Portal Team #4: Iowa Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been one of the best teams in college football without much of an offense, and Evan Stewart would help elevate them to the next level.

The program needs a lot more than one wide receiver to get the offense going, but it would be a great start to attract some other players to Iowa.

Evan Stewart Transfer Portal Team #5: Clemson Tigers

Playing for Dabo Swinney is a huge reason to make the jump to the Clemson Tigers. The team underperformed this season but still managed to go 8-4 and be 22nd in college football.

A duo of Cade Klubnik and Evan Stewart would be a great combination that could lead the Tigers into a national championship conversation.