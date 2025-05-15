"Every win or loss will be dissected": CFB insider warns Arch Manning for the scrutiny heading his way in 2025

Arch Manning's trajectory has been a lot different than what fans would've imagined when the five-star recruit committed to Steve Sarkisian's Texas.

Ad

After joining the program in 2022, Manning was expected to develop one year behind Quinn Ewers and Malik Murphy. However, the Longhorns quarterback had to wait an additional season for his turn when Ewers decided to come back for the 2024 season.

Arch Manning's hype is widely compared to the Tim Tebow mania that the fans witnessed during his time at Florida. The Longhorns QB is already projected to win the Heisman trophy this year, along with the No. 1 overall spot in the 2026 or 2027 NFL draft.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, talking about Arch Manning's preparedness, analyst Adam Breneman said on his YouTube channel:

"Texas isn't rebuilding. This is a playoff team, a team that's tasted the spotlight and is hungry for more."

"So when analysts list breakout candidates for 2025 Arch manning's name leads the pack. Every throw, every scramble, every win or loss will be dissected, and not just because of who he is, but because of what he could become.

Ad

"Manning is calm. He's grounded, and he is a laser focus. He's not chasing celebrity status. He's studying film, building rapport with his teammates and embracing the pressure.

"He spent the off season working on timing with new receivers, improving three snap reach and tightness will work under pressure. And his family, they're around, but not overbearing." (5:30)

Ad

Ad

CFB analyst weighs in on Arch Manning's NFL draft position debate

Arch Manning has just started in only two games during his college football career so far, leading the Longhorns to victory in both of them.

While his 6-foot-4, 215-pound stature and his ties with one of the most iconic football families contribute to his hype, many analysts believe he hasn't shown enough skills on the field to declare him the potential No. 1 pick.

Ad

Even though it's not clear whether or not Manning declares for the 2026 NFL draft, many analysts project him to take the top spot. Disagreeing with this notion, SI's Albert Breer said:

"There’s not anywhere near enough to go on to know whether he’ll be a top-five pick or a fifth-rounder down the line."

Texas will kick off the 2025 season against Ohio State on August 30 in Columbus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saima Khan Saima is an experienced writer with a keen passion for sports and gaming. She grew up in Delhi, India, and developed an interest in college football and basketball via the power of the internet. She has a degree in psychology and over two years of experience in journalism.



College sports hold a special place in her heart, as it's so surreal to see these young gentlemen and women pave the way for their careers on such a large scale.



The 2023 National Championship was a treat to watch as her favorites Michigan and Alabama went head-to-head; however, seeing both head coaches move on to their next chapter of lives left her a bit disheartened.



In her spare time, she loves to psychoanalyze famous personalities, along with other hobbies like playing football and baking. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.