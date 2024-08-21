"Everybody just wants to throw dirt on this program": Joel Klatt makes a case for Deion Sanders' Colorado for 2024 season 

Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes have been facing the spotlight ever since their 4-8 record in the 2023 season, for both good and bad reasons.

Sanders received immense support from the Boulder community, as well as many celebrities like Lil Wayne and Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

The Buffaloes started last season on a high with three back-to-back wins in the first three weeks before they got blown out by Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks in a 42-6 showdown.

After that loss, Sanders' team could only secure one more win and suffered eight losses in total.

Even though things seem different for Colorado in 2024 – owing to various coaching changes along with a new offensive line for quarterback Shedeur Sanders – many seem to still have reservations about Deion Sanders' run for next season.

During the episode of his podcast, "The Joel Klatt Show", popular college football analyst Joel Klatt talked about what success looks like for Coach Prime's team this year:

"Everybody just wants to throw dirt on this program, you know, or just sing their praises from the rafters. It seems like it's totally hyperbolic. The pendulum is wildly one way or the other and for me, I just think that Colorado was better than most people believed last year," Klatt said.

"...You've got one of the best, if not the best, college quarterbacks in the game. You've got probably, I think, the best position player in the game in Travis Hunter, and they've upgraded dramatically on the line of scrimmage, which is exactly where they needed to upgrade.

"They go to a bowl easy, and I say eight wins for Colorado is the definition of success. So my definition for success for Colorado is eight wins that far surpasses what Vegas thinks that they're going to do. So yes, Colorado is in a bowl game," he added.

Deion Sanders' Colorado faces major coaching changes

Colorado faced a big coaching change just one month before kickoff after special teams coordinator Trevor Riley parted ways with the program.

Riley was a big part of Sanders' NFL talent on the coaching staff, as he's spent five years in the league as a linebacker.

Notably, Sanders brought back some momentum for the team after Riley's resignation by bringing in George Helow as their senior defensive coach.

Helow has worked with some of the best programs in the nation, including Michigan and Alabama.

This gives the Buffaloes a fair chance at building a strong defense ahead of the 2024 season.

How do you think Deion Sander's Colorado Buffaloes will fare next season? Can they improve on their four-win season next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

