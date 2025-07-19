"Everybody's got to hang it up at some point": David Pollack rejects idea of Nick Saban's coaching return with latest remarks

The potential return of Nick Saban to the collegiate football coaching scene has dominated the news over the past week. The seven-time national championship winner retired after the 2023 college football season. However, reports from Greg McElroy have seen him linked with a sensational return to the touchline.However, according to On3 Sports, College football analyst David Pollack has denied these reports. Speaking on his &quot;See Ball Get Ball&quot; podcast this week, Pollack said;&quot;I think Nick (Saban) would love to coach and would still be coaching if it was not for this era and how much uncertainty there was and how much the rules are not really clearly defined and they don’t know what they are doing a lot of times and there’s not a lot of systems in place that help him to be Nick (Saban). &quot;I am not surprised that I think there would be something left in there, but I mean, everybody’s got to hang it up at some point. He’s not a young guy anymore.&quot;Pollack added:&quot;He is still very good and on top of it. It is an interesting comment. Obviously, Greg (McElroy) knows him from being with him and is friends with him. So you definitely take it and say that there could be validity to it. If Greg said it, I am inclined to believe it.&quot;Pollack and many college football analysts believe that Nick Saban remains one of the best minds in college football. Saban's appearances in the booth during the 2024 season proved just as much.With the 2025 college football season around the corner, it remains to be seen whether Saban steps back into the coaching scene.Former Alabama QB says Nick Saban might not be done with coachingFormer Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy put the college football scene on notice when he spoke on Monday's edition of his &quot;Mac and Cube&quot; radio show. McElroy said,&quot;A very much in-the-know person that I have loads of respect for and have spent a lot of time around, and just really, really admire seems to think Nick Saban is not done coaching. He is pretty adamant that he thinks Nick Saban will be coaching again. If it was not someone notable, I would never say a word. He is of firm belief that Nick Saban will coach in collegiate football again.&quot;If Nick Saban does announce his return to coaching, he won't be short of admirers. The Alabama Crimson Tide might have Kalen DeBoer on the job, but it's hard to imagine the program passing up on having their most successful head coach ever back on the touchline.The LSU Tigers are another option, as Nick Saban has a history with the program. He won his first college football national championship with the Tigers back in 2003. He could be a top-tier replacement if Brian Kelly fails to impress in the upcoming season.Other potential roles mooted include but aren't limited to the North Carolina Tar Heels, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and the Florida State Seminoles. All three teams have coaches in dicey positions entering 2025, so don't be surprised if Saban's name gets linked to the roles in the coming months.