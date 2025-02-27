Texas coach Steve Sarkisian handed the quarterback keys to Arch Manning during an interview with "Up And Adams" last week. This news sent a wave of excitement among Longhorns fans, who can't wait to see the Manning family prodigy take center stage at UT after spending two years on the bench behind Quinn Ewers.

Manning is among the most hyped-up returning players for the 2025 college football season, to the point where he is already leading the Heisman trophy odds this year.

While fans and analysts are excited to see how Manning will perform, many compare the mania around the Longhorns star to that of Florida Gators legend Tim Tebow, who is considered one of the greatest college football players of all time.

Talking about whether Manning will be able to live up to the expectations, former teammate Gunnar Helm said:

"To be honest with you, I think he's going to live up to the hype, absolutely," Helm said at the NFL scouting combine on Thursday.

"He's one of my good buddies off the field. Just coming with what he's (gone) through – his whole life has been football. When he really has a chance to open up off the field, I think he turns a lot of people's heads. He's not what a lot of people expect him to be.

"He's very open if he gets comfortable around you. On the field, I know he's really fallen into that leadership role, as he needs to be. I know a lot of the guys are really pulling for him and super excited to play alongside of him."

Arch Manning drops bold statements in Texas hype video

As Arch Manning takes over the Longhorns' starting quarterback spot from Quinn Ewers and starts spring practice soon, Texas dropped an exciting hype video voiced by Manning.

"Playing for Texas was always the goal," Manning said. "There's something about this place. This city, the 40 acres, we've got a lot of fight in us, and you can feel it everywhere and in everything we do.

"Because at this place, the standard is the standard. We've got a 'f*** around and find out mentality,' because this is Texas and we were born with Texas fight. Hook 'em."

Manning started in two games, both of which Texas won, during the 2024 college football season when Ewers was injured.

