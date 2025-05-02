Exploring potential breakout freshmen in college football for 2025 ft. Bryce Underwood

College Football programs around the country are gearing up for spring training camp as the start of the regular season is nearing. With the rise of freshmen superstars Jeremiah Smith, Ryan Williams and DJ Lagway, teams are looking for impact campaigns from some of the top incoming first-year players.

The top recruits will look to replicate some of the best freshman campaigns in recent memory from players like Williams and Smith. Other players may take some time to see the field, but could make strong impacts down the stretch of the season, similar to Lagway for the Florida Gators last year.

Here are five freshmen who could have breakout campaigns in their first year in college football.

5 potential breakout freshmen in college football for 2025

1. Bryce Underwood, QB - Michigan

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

After a rollercoaster recruiting period that saw him flip from LSU to Michigan, Bryce Underwood joins the team with the keys to the Wolverines' offense. He is widely expected to enter his freshman season as the starting quarterback, with no shortage of weapons surrounding him on offense.

At Belleville High School (Michigan), Underwood led a historic four-year run, winning MaxPreps Player of the Year honors in his freshman and sophomore seasons, along with two Gatorade Player of the Year awards in his junior and senior campaigns. He also led Belleville to two state championships.

2. Elijah Griffin, DL - Georgia

Syndication: Online Athens - Source: Imagn

Georgia's top recruit (No. 3 player nationally), Elijah Griffin, is coming into Athens with the expectation to see the field immediately. The Bulldogs' defense was uncharacteristically soft up front in 2024, allowing nearly 130 rushing yards per game, the most the unit has allowed since 2018.

Griffin heads to spring camp competing with Xzavier McCleod and Jordan Hall on the interior of Georgia's front, but is entering his freshman season physically prepared for college football. Griffin was a MaxPreps All-American as a junior in high school and should see plenty of time in his first season in Athens.

3. Dakorien Moore, WR - Oregon

The Ducks lost Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden to the NFL this offseason, but reloaded their receiver corps with the No. 1 receiver prospect in the country in the 2025 class. Moore is a speedster and was a track star at Duncanville High School (Texas), bringing a dynamic skill set to the offense.

4. Linkon Cure, TE - Kansas State

Image Credits: Kansas State Athletics

A lot of eyes are on Kansas State tight end Linkon Cure entering his freshman campaign. Cure is the Wildcats' first five-star recruit in program history and is set to see the field immediately for Chris Klieman's team.

They have plenty of experience in their tight end group, but it's tough to find a skill set like Cure's. He could offer valuable reps for veteran quarterback Avery Johnson, stepping into Kansas State's offense as one of the most talented weapons on its roster.

5. Bryce Davis, EDGE - Duke

Image Credits: Duke Athletics

Duke's defense boasts one of the deepest front-seven groups in the Atlantic Coast Conference. However, it's hard to imagine the Blue Devils keeping Bryce Davis off the field next season. Despite depth in his group, Davis is already a physical force as a freshman, entering his first year on campus at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds.

Davis will likely make an instant impact, whether it be kicked inside with his hand in the dirt or as a stand-up defender coming off the edge. The four-star recruit was a MaxPreps All-American during his senior campaign at Grimsley High School, leading his team to a 4A State Championship in North Carolina.

