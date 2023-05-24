It's no secret that Alabama football has some of the most talented players in the nation. Head coach Nick Saban is certainly a great recruiter and an even better coach. The result is a program that's consistently at the forefront of the national football conversation.

2023's edition of the Crimson Tide is expected to follow suit. On3.com ranked the top 100 college players entering the 2023 season, and five Alabama football players made the list. Those five are far from the only guys worth watching on this roster though.

Allstate Sugar Bowl - Alabama v Kansas State

Other incredible athletes won't make the list, but that's the luxury of playing in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

These are the top 10 players to watch for on the 2023 Crimson Tide roster:

10. Chris Braswell

Braswell is poised to finally get a massive role in his upcoming senior season. The linebacker got some time on Alabama's defense last season, collecting three sacks and a forced fumble. With more snaps, those numbers should jump significantly and have a huge impact on Alabama's football success.

9. Tyler Booker

An interior lineman for the Crimson Tide, Booker was named to the Freshman All-SEC team last season. This year, Booker should be a starter that helps bring back a physical rushing attack. Offensive linemen don't get the most love, but they're the backbone of every offense.

8. Jase McClellan

With the quarterback situation still uncertain, running the ball will be more important than ever this season. Enter Jase McClellan, who is probably going to be the lead running back for the Crimson Tide. He averaged 5.8 yards per carry last season with 112 carries and has the attributes to join a long line of NFL running backs from Alabama.

7. Caleb Downs

As an incoming freshman, safety Caleb Downs has yet to play a single snap of college football. However, scouts are already projecting him to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. Look for Downs to make a lot of noise in Alabama's secondary, even as a freshman.

6. Ja'Corey Brooks

One of two wide receivers on this list, Ja'Corey Brooks had a solid 2022 campaign. In seven games against SEC competition, Brooks caught 32 passes for 548 yards and seven touchdowns. While the QB situation may be murky, he's going to make an impact with anyone throwing passes.

5. Deontae Lawson

Earning an expanded role as a redshirt freshman in 2022, Deontae Lawson is another linebacker ready for a massive leap this season. Lawson racked up 51 tackles last year, taking over the starting job late in the season. His athleticism will stand out as he flies around on this Alabama football defense.

4. Malik Benson

Benson is projected to be Alabama football's top pass catcher this season. The junior college transfer is ridiculously explosive and has Tuscaloosa hyped for his eventual debut. Expect to see a lot of Benson highlights throughout the year.

3. Dallas Turner

While Dallas Turner didn't have an eye-popping 2022 season statistically, many people think that he's going to be a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. That's because Turner's athleticism and motor are undeniable, while the rest of his game is just growing.

2. JC Latham

Latham started every game at right tackle in 2022 and he's back to dominate in 2023. Alabama may have the top offensive line in the nation, and Latham may be the best lineman in the country. When the Crimson Tide is running through everyone, JC Latham will be the primary catalyst.

1. Kool-Aid McKinstry

McKinstry is the top cornerback in college football right now. He may even be the top defensive player regardless of position. McKinstry locks down his assignment consistently, allowing the rest of the Alabama defense to work fearlessly.

