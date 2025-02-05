Exploring Top 5 Backup Quarterbacks for College Football's 2025-26 Season as Texas Starter Arch Manning gets off the top spot

When looking at backup quarterbacks in the 2024 season, most pundits agreed that Texas QB Arch Manning was the best player in the group. Playing behind Quinn Ewers, he performed excellently when given the opportunity.

However, Arch Manning is now projected to be a starting QB next season, so he has vacated the top spot.

The top five backup quarterbacks for the 2025-26 college football season

Next season is still a long way off. As a result, it is impossible to perfectly project which players will be starters and backups. For example, most projections assume the top QB recruit this year, Bryce Underwood, will start for Michigan as a freshman. However, it is impossible to know for sure. He might not be ready and could back up a veteran.

So, these are five of the best backup QBs next season based on the information available in early February.

#1 Tavien St. Clair

Julian Sayin looks poised to become to next starting QB of the Ohio State Buckeyes now that Will Howard is leaving for the 2025 NFL draft. As a result, the No. 2-ranked pocket passer QB in the 2025 class Tavien St. Clair is likely to be one of the best backup quarterbacks in his freshman season.

#2 Julian Lewis

With Shedeur Sanders leaving the team, Coach Prime needed to address the quarterback situation in Colorado. He went out and got Liberty QB Kaidon Salter in the transfer portal to take over the starting job. He then successfully recruited the No. 2-ranked pocket passer QB in the 2025 class, Julian Lewis, to serve as one of the best backup quarterbacks in the nation.

#3 CJ Carr

CJ Carr was the No. 2-ranked QB recruit according to ESPN in 2024. He joined the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and redshirted his freshman season. With Riley Leonard set to enter the NFL draft, the Fighting Irish will have a QB competition next season.

Veteran Steve Angeli looks like the early front-runner for the job based on experience. However, CJ Carr is expected to eventually win the job as one of the top QB prospects in college football. Until then, he will be one of the best backup quarterbacks.

#4 Air Noland

Air Noland was a member of the Buckeyes last season but entered the transfer portal after committing to the school as the No. 3-ranked QB recruit in 2024. He landed in South Carolina where he will play behind LaNorris Sellers. He should be one of the best backup quarterbacks in the nation.

#5 Walker White

Walker White was the No. 3-ranked duel-threat QB recruit in 2024 and signed with Auburn. After making one appearance this past season, he looked poised to compete for a starting job with the Tigers. However, after Auburn successfully recruited former five-star recruit Jackson Arnold, it looks like Walker White will be a backup for at least one more season.

