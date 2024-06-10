Fa'Najae Gotay transfer portal: 3 landing spots for Maryland linebacker

Maryland Terrapins linebacker Fa'Najae Gotay entered the transfer portal on Monday, per On3. The linebacker is entering his sixth year of college football.

Gotay had announced in January he would be returning to Maryland. He shared he would partner with Maryland’s name, image and likeness (NIL) collective, OneMaryland, as he returned to the school.

However, CFB insider Pete Nakos shared the news about Gotay entering the transfer portal on X on Monday.

Here are three landing spots for Gotay.

3 landing spots for Fa'Najae Gotay

#1, Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been one of the most active teams in the transfer portal, but linebacker is a position that could upgraded.

Fa'Najae Gotay recorded 44 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass defense and one interception last season. Gotay could come in and be part of the Buckeyes' linebacking core that includes CJ Hicks and Cody Simon.

Even if Gotay doesn't start, he would get plenty of reps and have a chance at winning a national championship.

#2, Miami

The Miami Hurricanes also need a linebacker and could be a good spot for Gotay.

Gotay is from Florida, so he would get a chance to play close to home in his final college season. The linebacker unit for Miami features Wesley Bissainthe, Francisco Mauigoa and Jaylin Alderman. However, Gotay could come in and likely start for Miami.

Gotay could give the unit some experience and has proven he can call a defense, which the Hurricanes need.

#3, Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines are the reigning national champions but lost several key players to the NFL draft this summer.

Michigan has been rebuilding their team, but the Wolverines still need a linebacker. Michigan did land Jaishawn Barham in the transfer portal, who is projected to start.

But with the Wolverines running a 3-4 defense, meaning four linebackers are on the field, having more depth and quality players like Gotay is key.

