Fact-check: Did Deion Sanders suspend players for anthem kneeling? 

Deion Sanders has been under the spotlight since he became the head coach of Colorado. He was at the center of attention once again on Tuesday when an article published on the website SpacexMania.com claimed he suspended two prominent players within the Buffaloes team for kneeling during the national anthem of the United States.

According to the article, the actions of the two unnamed players did not go down well with Coach Prime and resulted in a sanction.

This has gone viral in the college football world, drawing mixed reactions from fans across the country.

However, the entire story happens to be false.

The SpacexMania story on Deion Sanders

The story, which was published three days after the Buffaloes' blowout loss to Oregon in Eugene, reported that Coach Prime emphasized the importance of standing for the flag.

The SpacexMania story further said that Deion Sanders addressed the issue following the game during his press conference.

According to the article, he emphasized the need for unity.

"Football, at its core, is about unity. Every training, every drill, every play on the field is a testament to what we can achieve when we stand together. The anthem, for many, represents this unity. I want my players to understand the gravity of that," Sanders was reported to have said.

"I respect the right to protest and voice concerns. But there's a time and place for everything. On the field, during the anthem, I expect my players to stand united."

The nature of SpacexMania content

Despite gaining significant traction in the realm of college football and widespread reactions on social media, the narrative turned out to be false. Nothing of this nature happened in Colorado and Deion Sanders never addressed the situation in his press conference.

SpaceXMania.com clearly labels its content as satirical, as stated in both its "About Us" section and through a prominent disclaimer above its articles. The content was misunderstood because many were not aware of the nature of the website.