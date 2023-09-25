Fact check: Did Vince Vaughn go to Notre Dame? 

During College GameDay Week 4 at Notre Dame, the nation rejoiced to see Vince Vaughn appear as one of the show's weekly guests. He was there for the game between Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Ohio State Buckeyes.

While Vaughn isn't an Irish alumnus, he first came into the national consciousness through his appearance in the movie Rudy. The movie, a well-known sports movie classic from the 90s, tells the story of Daniel Eugene "Rudy" Ruettiger.

Rudy is a football fan who dreams of playing with the Irish but has neither the talent nor strength to get a scholarship. The story follows his journey to join the N. Dame team and his debut in the final game of the season in his senior year.

Vaughn played tailback, Jamie O'Hara, who, in the last moments of the film, disobeys the coach to allow Rudy to come on the field. In a throwback to the 90s, Vuaghn joined the ESPN show with his vintage Irish jacket from the film.

When asked to choose a winner, Vaughn paraphrased a famous line from the movie:

"The Buckeyes are for real. That being said I played for Notre Dame. I threw a pass at Notre Dame,” said Vaughn.

“If I had half the heart of Rudy, I would have been an All-American, instead of picking games up here with you guys. … Play like a champion …the Irish will prevail today."

Notre Dame falls 17-14 to Ohio State

Unfortuantely, for Irish fans, their game on Sunday had no movie ending, which instead ended in favor of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Quarterback Sam Hartman managed a 14-10 lead over Ohio State with eight minutes left, all that was left was for the Irish defense to hold on.

With one second left, the Buckeyes scored a rushing touchdown by Chip Trayanum, which sealed the game 17-14 in their favor.

Especially baffling for the Notre Dame crowd was that coach Marcus Freeman elected to use only 10 players in the last two plays. He excused himself by saying that he had no timeouts left and he wanted to avoid a penalty.

Sam Hartman threw for only 145 yards with one touchdown, his quietest game of the season.