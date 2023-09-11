Fact-check: Is Miles Sanders related to Deion Sanders?

There is one thing that Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders and Colorado coach Deion Sanders have in common with each other. Yes, it is their last name, Sanders. So one might ponder, is Miles Sanders related to Deion Sanders in any way?

The answer to this is no. Despite both of them sharing the same surname, Miles and Coach Prime are not from the same family or are in any way related to each other. Given the age gap(30 years) that they have, one might mistake Miles for one of Coach Prime's five children.

But two of Deion Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo, play for him in Colorado, While his other son Deion Sanders Jr., and daughters Deiondra and Shelomi follow their own passions in life.

Miles Sanders is a running back who is currently in his fifth year playing in the NFL. The 26-year-old was drafted in 2019 by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the NFL draft. Prior to his professional football journey, Miles Sanders played college football for the Penn State Nittany Lions from 2016-2018.

This year in March, the running back parted ways with the Eagles. Miles Sanders went on to sign a four-year $25.4 million deal with the Carolina Panthers. Throughout his stint with the Eagles, he went on to rack up 3,708 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.

On the other hand, Deion Sanders has already retired from professional football and has been focusing on his career as a college football coach. He played in the NFL for 14 seasons with various teams. After the Atlanta Falcons drafted him in 1989, he then went on to play for the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins and the Baltimore Ravens.

Throughout his professional journey, Deion Sanders went on to win two Super Bowl championships, one with the 49ers in Super Bowl XXIX and one with the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX. After retiring in 2006, Coach Prime began his career as a coach.

He was initially a head coach for high school teams. But then, in 2020, the Jackson State Tigers hired him as their coach. He spent three seasons with the Tigers, leading them to consecutive SWAC championships in 2021 and 2022.

Post that, he joined the Colorado Buffaloes as their coach and has already established a 2-0 winning record against the TCU Horned Frogs and the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the 2023 season.

Deion Sanders' son Shedeur is making an impressive debut as the Colorado quarterback

When Coach Prime arrived from Jackson State, he brought nine players with him through the transfer portal. One of them was his quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders. Shedeur played two seasons at Jackson State and he went on to make a name for himself as one of the quarterbacks to look out for the future.

During his stint with the Tigers, Shedeur racked up 6,963 passing yards and 70 passing touchdowns. He then transferred to Colorado, where he made his debut against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Shedeur has made a good start to his Colorado chapter. The young quarterback recorded 510 passing yards, which was the most by a Colorado player in a single game, along with four passing TDs.

In their week 2 game against Nebraska, Shedeur once again showcased his talents, racking up 393 passing yards and two passing TDs. Now, he is also seen as one of the contenders for the Heisman trophy this year.

