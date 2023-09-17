Fact-check: Is Mohamed Kamara related to Alvin Kamara?

Mohamed Kamara plays as a defensive lineman for the Colorado State Rams. He began his college football journey as a freshman in 2019 with the Rams and has been a part of the team ever since.

Given his surname, one might wonder if Mohamed Kamara is related to New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. However, Mohamed and Alvin are not related to each other in any way, despite sharing the same last name. They're not a part of the same family tree.

Alvin Kamara was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the third round of the 2017 draft. He's now in his seventh season in the NFL.

However, the running back is suspended for three games because of his involvement in a physical altercation outside a Las Vegas Nightclub after the 2022 Pro Bowl.

The 28-year-old running back has only one sibling, sister Garmai K. Momolu. Mohamed Kamara recently played in the Rocky Mountain showdown against the Colorado Buffaloes.

He had his best season last year as a senior when he started all 12 games for Colorado State. The young defensive lineman recorded 44 total tackles, including 24 were solo tackles and 20 assisted tackles. Moreover, he ranked third in the Mountain West after leading the Rams with 8.5 sacks for 53 yards.

Kamara has become an indispensable part of coach Jay Norvell's team and is considered one of the defensive guardians in the backline.

Mohamed Kamara was removed from the field after a brutal tackle on Shedeur Sanders

The Rocky Mountain Showdown lived up to its rivalry, as the game was nail-bitingly close to the end.

The first major crisis came for Colorado when their star two-way player Travis Hunter was brutally tackled by Colorado State safety Blackburn. Hunter was later rushed to hospital despite making a brief appearance on the field.

Later, the defensive lineman made a heavy tackle on Colorado's quarterback Shedeur. That led to him getting ejected frin the game.

However, after two overtime, Deion Sanders and his team emerged victorious. Shedeur found a second OT pass to Michael Harrison, who converted it into a touchdown to clinch a 43-35 final score.