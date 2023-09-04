Travis Hunter announced himself to the world of Football Bowl Subdivision with his electric performance against TCU on Saturday. The two-way athlete played a crucial role in Colorado’s upset against the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship finalist.

He was once again putting up an impressive performance under Deion Sanders following his astonishing freshman year at Jackson State. He is continuing under Coach Prime this season with the Buffaloes, maintaining their on- and off-field relationship.

Hunter and Sanders are not biologically related. However, the two have developed one of the most talked about player-coach relationships in college football. Their story started in a dramatic and unconventional way during Hunters’ recruitment.

Rated the No.1 prospect in the 2022 class by 247 Sports and Rivals, Hunter received offers from the best college football programs, including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, Florida, Michigan and Oklahoma.

Hunter committed to Florida State in March 2020 but flipped to Jackson State in December 2021 in a highly unprecedented move. He became the first five-star recruit to ever commit to an HBCU or a Football Championship Subdivision program.

Why did Travis Hunter commit to Jackson State?

It was an aberration in the realm of college football for a five-star prospect to commit to an FCS program. However, Deion Sanders convinced Travis Hunter to join him at Jackson State, where his draft chances would be much lower despite his outstanding talent.

Hunter's commitment to Jackson State reportedly stemmed from three key factors: his admiration and respect for Coach Prime, the trust Sanders had earned from his mother and the strong bond they had developed through their shared passion for bass fishing.

The commitment was a huge surprise. Steve Wiltfong, the national director of recruiting for 247Sports.com, said the move was "the biggest signing day moment in the history of college football." Dustin Lewis of Sports Illustrated also tagged it "probably the most shocking decision in the history of college football recruiting."

Will Travis Hunter continue his superb performances at Colorado?

What Travis Hunter is made of was already evident in his first game for the Colorado Buffaloes in Saturday's 45-42 upset of No. 17 TCU. The cornerback/wide receiver followed Deion Sanders to Boulder from Jackson State, marking his first experience in the FBS.

During his freshman year at Jackson State, Hunter recorded 15 total tackles, nine pass breakups, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown in just seven games. On the offensive side of the field, he contributed 14 receptions, amassing 141 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

His talent already received recognition without playing a minute in the FBS. Hunter was named to the AP preseason first-team All-America offense as an all-purpose player. Hunter is undoubtedly a generational talent and should make his mark at Colorado.