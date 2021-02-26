FCS College Football: Northern Iowa vs Youngstown State prediction, preview, how to watch, and more

Both Youngstown State and Northern Iowa lost their games on the opening weekend of the spring season. Youngstown State fell to the powerhouse of the FCS, North Dakota State 25-7. Northern Iowa dropped their opener against South Dakota State 24-20.

Heading into the second week of the spring season, Northern Iowa and Youngstown State are looking to bounce back after their losses. Both teams sit at the bottom of the Missouri Valley Conference and are looking to move back up the standings. This is going to be a great football game to watch this weekend and could have big implications on how their seasons end up this spring.

Let's deconstruct the Northern Iowa vs Youngstown State game from every angle.

Northern Iowa vs Youngstown State: Head-to-Head

Northern Iowa University

Northern Iowa defeated Youngstown State in 11 straight meetings between the years 2001-2011. Since the 2011 season, the two teams have split the results. Youngstown State and Northern Iowa are (3-3) in the last six games, with Youngstown State winning all their home games against Northern Iowa. UNI will look to break that three-game losing streak against Youngstown State on Saturday.

Your Panthers are set for game two of the Spring season at Youngstown State this Saturday!#WallpaperWednesday#UNIFight pic.twitter.com/C7t2Rm8kju — UNI Football (@UNIFootball) February 24, 2021

Northern Iowa vs Youngstown State: How to Watch

When: February 27, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM EST

Where: Stambaugh Stadium, Youngstown, Ohio

How to Watch: ESPN+

Northern Iowa vs Youngstown State: Projected Starters

Northern Iowa Panthers:

-- QB: Will McElvain

-- RB: Dom Williams

-- WR: Quan Hampton, Deion McShane, Tysen Kershaw

-- TE: Jayden Scott

Youngstown State Penguins:

-- QB: Joe Craycraft

-- RB: Mark Wade

-- WR: Natavious Payne, Jake Coates, Jaleel McLaughlin

-- TE: Andrew Ogletree

Northern Iowa vs Youngstown State: Prediction

Northern Iowa finished the 2019 season with a (10-5) record, while Youngstown State finished the 2019 season with a (6-6) record.

In the meeting between Youngstown State and Northern Iowa in 2019, the Panthers leaned heavily on their offense to win the football game 21-14. Northern Iowa had two rushing touchdowns that separated them from Youngstown State.

This year Will McElvain will look to continue his success against the Penguins defense. Northern Iowa and Youngstown State will be one of the biggest games on Saturday. The Panthers' pass and run game will likely control this contest, giving Northern Iowa the victory.

Prediction: Northern Iowa 28, Youngstown State 21