"Feels like a high school girls notebook"- Fans troll Deion Sanders on his latest Twitter post about "lying" and the "truth."

Deion Sanders has recently been making waves as a college football coach, and only a few are fans of the way he uses social media. Most people in the NFL and college football world have regarded his content on social media platforms as a bit juvenile.

That perception played out once again after Sanders' latest post on Twitter. The Colorado head coach posted a photo aimed at his critics on the social media platform with the caption:

"Lying about me doesn't change the truth about you."

While Deion Sanders remained unapologetic about the Twitter post, some fans used the opportunity to troll him. "Prime Time” has been a subject of attention since he joined Colorado and that doesn't seem to be changing as the new season approaches.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions to the post:

MrAdamJ @7saintsAJF @DeionSanders Your Twitter feels like a high school girls notebook. Go rams.

Fully Caffeinated 🐪 @FullyCaffeinat2 @DeionSanders We doing memes now?



My, my, how the mighty have fallen

Jon Hampton @choc_lavender40 @DeionSanders Just coach football. Would the Lord be posting stuff on Twitter about haters? Nah. He'd keep it moving. Keep it moving. Damn shame when you hear more about the coach than the actual football team.

SFP GYM @sfpalwaysgrind @DeionSanders Easier to pick apart others,real work is identifying our own character defects.

USATim @Timothy11734032 @DeionSanders Concentrate on your season. You are going to be lucky to win 4 games this year- and we are going to see how good of a coach you really are - or aren't.

USMC-RN @Lane1Usmc @DeionSanders I am sorry, but prime is displaying the same maturity as a 13 year old girl. Dude is really worried what others think about him and what they say

Chapo😶‍🌫️ @KrazzFsu @DeionSanders Buddy pulled this from MySpace lolol

Deion Sanders weaponized social media for recruitment

Deion Sanders has ensured a massive overhaul of the Colorado Buffaloes roster since he took over. Despite many not being a fan of him on Twitter, the recruitment was possible through Coach Prime's weaponization of the platform.

Sanders kick-started the aggressive recruitment process with a couple of tweets that went viral. He his intentions clear and asked talented college football athletes to join forces with him in Colorado.

“I keep seeing "I'm blessed to receive an offer from @CUBuffsFootball. I'm cool with that but if u know what I know you need to start saying "I'm blessed to commit to @CUBuffsFootball because They're Coming Baby! Get in now before it's too late. #CoachPrime "I ain't hard to Find"

“Who wants to Change the game with me!? #CoachPrime"

“Lord that PORTAL is jumping! Let me see what's in there....! "I ain't Hard To Find" #CoachPrime”

Since then, more than 50 players have joined Colorado through the NCAA transfer portal. The program has also seen over 70 players transfer out. This signifies the dawn of a new era within the Buffaloes football program under Sanders.

What are Colorado's chances in 2023?

Coming off a 1-11 season in 2022, a season with a good number of wins would qualify as an improvement. However, with Deion Sanders at the helm of affairs, there are a lot of eyeballs on the program in the upcoming college football season.

Sanders enjoyed significant success during his time at Jackson State. However, this is a new stage entirely in college football. It remains to be seen how Coach Prime makes a start to life inside the Power Five with Colorado in 2023.