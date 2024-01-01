Fiesta Bowl opt-outs and injury reports: Top Liberty and Oregon players not playing in the bowl game

This season’s Fiesta Bowl will be a contest between Power Five and Group of Five teams. No.8 Oregon will be out against No.23 Liberty at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Oregon had another brilliant season under Dan Lanning in 2023. The Ducks were the most efficient passing team in college football and had the second-best scoring offense. They were only ruled out of playoff contention after losing to Washington in the Pac-12 title game.

On the other hand, Liberty had the best-rushing offense in college football, averaging 302 yards per game. This enabled them to boast as the fifth-best scoring offense in 2023, with an average of 40.8 points per game. The Flames will be out to make a statement in the bowl game.

We examine the list of players from both teams who opted out of the Fiesta Bowl.

Oregon’s Fiesta Bowl opt-outs

#1, Ty Thompson, QB

Ty Simpson had expected to become Oregon’s starting quarterback in 2024 as Bo Nix proceeds to the NFL. However, the Ducks went on to bring in Dillon Gabriel from Oklahoma. This prompted the quarterback to enter the transfer portal to seek playing time elsewhere.

#2, Tevita Pome’e, DL

Following a freshman season without an appearance for Oregon, Tevita Pome’e is leaving Eugene with four years of eligibility to seek better opportunities elsewhere. The defensive lineman wasn't confident he would get the needed chance with the Ducks.

Other Oregon Opt-Outs

Players Position Reasons Von Reames WR Transfer Portal Trikweze Bridges S Transfer Portal Bryan Addison DB Transfer Portal Josh Delgado WR Transfer Portal Kris Hutton WR Transfer Portal Ashton Cozart WR Transfer Portal Daymond David S Transfer Portal Dante Dowdell RB Transfer Portal

Liberty’s Fiesta Bowl opt-outs

#1, Kendy Charles, DL

After four years at Liberty, Kendy Charles has decided to move on from the program to play elsewhere. The defensive lineman has two years of eligibility left in college football.

#2, Jaylon Jimmerson, S

Jaylon Jimmerson played an important role for the Flames this season, appearing in 13 games in their first season in the Conference USA. He has entered the transfer portal to seek opportunities in the Power Five landscape.

Other Liberty Opt-Outs

Players Position Reasons Tysheik Galloway DL Transfer Portal Bryan Whitehead DL Transfer Portal Amari Williams Edge Transfer Portal Jordan Norwood LB Transfer Portal Jonathan Bennett QB Transfer Portal Aakil Washington LB Transfer Portal Preston Hodge CB Transfer Portal

Oregon takes on Liberty on Monday, Jan. 1, with kick-off at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.