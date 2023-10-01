“Fire Billy Napier”: Outraged Florida fans demand coaching change post Kentucky humiliation at The Swamp

The Florida Gators have been struggling to return to glory with coach Billy Napier leading the way. In their Week 5 game against Kentucky, the Gators were outmatched 33-14 and many feel Napier hasn't led the team well. Currently, in the second year of his contract, he has a record of 9-8 (4-5 in SEC).

Brandon Walker of Barstool Sports posted earlier today that Billy Napier's getting fired territory is approaching once again. Fans responded to it with the pitchforks as they want Napier gone from the program.

Getting manhandled by a conference opponent is tough and it appeared Florida did not have a chance from the start.

It will be interesting as Billy Napier signed a massive seven-year, $51.8 million contract before the 2022 season so it appears that he will be in The Swamp for some seasons at least.

How much higher can Billy Napier and the Florida Gators get this season on the AP Poll?

Despite being 3-2 (1-1) this season, coach Billy Napier and the Florida Gators are the 22nd-ranked program in college football. However, when Napier was hired on as the coach, he was expected to showcase his winning abilities as he had the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns go 40-12 (27-5 in the Sun Belt). Now with more pressure and a harder schedule, he is beginning to look potentially overmatched.

The Gators have a tough remaining schedule, particularly with the final three games. They still have games against Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Georgia, Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, and Florida State. That makes it a lot tougher to compete against four ranked programs and three inside the top 13. Their offense has not been doing too well as they are 55th in passing, 56th in rushing and only 76th in scoring.

It is difficult to continue playing at such a high level of defense against SEC teams like Georgia and Florida State. Junior quarterback Graham Mertz has been playing at an average level and that is not going to get the job done. It would be surprising to see the Florida Gators crack the top 20 in the AP Poll at any point this season as their roster just is not good enough at this point.