FIU vs. Penn State football injury report and predictions, Week 2: Latest on Zion Tracy, Zuriah Fisher and more

The Penn State Nittany Lions will host the FIU Panthers on Saturday, Sept. 6, at Beaver Stadium in a noon ET kickoff. Both teams come into Week 2 at 1-0, with Penn State fresh off a dominant showing against Nevada and FIU rolling to a comfortable win over Bethune-Cookman. The matchup will be televised on BTN and streamed live via FoxSportsGo.

Penn State football injury report

NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Penn State at Boise State - Source: Imagn

Zion Tracy injury update

Penn State cornerback Zion Tracy was held out of the opener against Nevada after going through warmups. Head coach James Franklin confirmed midweek that Tracy practiced fully and is expected to be available against FIU. Tracy, who made 35 tackles and two interceptions last season, should slide back into his nickel role, with Kenny Woseley Jr. providing valuable depth after starting last weekend.

Zuriah Fisher injury update

Defensive end Zuriah Fisher, sidelined last season with injury, was close to playing in Week 1 but was held out due to limited practice time. Franklin said Fisher is cleared to go for Week 2, though his reps will likely be managed carefully. His return still gives Penn State an experienced boost on the defensive line.

FIU football injury report

As of this writing, FIU has no major injuries to report. New head coach Willie Simmons should have a full roster available for the trip to Beaver Stadium.

FIU vs. Penn State Prediction

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun - Source: Imagn

Penn State enters this matchup as heavy favorites, boasting one of the most balanced rosters in the country. Quarterback Drew Allar looked sharp in the opener, completing 22 of 26 passes, while running back Nicholas Singleton paced the ground attack with two touchdowns. The defense forced three turnovers and consistently pressured Nevada’s backfield.

FIU had a strong start to the Simmons era, piling up six rushing touchdowns against Bethune-Cookman. Quarterback Keyone Jenkins and running back Kejon Owens headline an offense that can create big plays, but stepping into Beaver Stadium is an entirely different challenge. The Nittany Lions’ depth and talent on both sides of the ball make them the overwhelming pick to move to 2-0.

Prediction: Penn State 48, FIU 10

FIU vs. Penn State Betting Tips

NCAA Football: Nevada at Penn State - Source: Imagn

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Penn State enters as 41.5-point favorites with an over/under of 54.5. Given the Nittany Lions’ dominance against Nevada and FIU’s step up in competition this week, Penn State covering the spread feels realistic. The under could also be worth monitoring, as Franklin may pull starters early if the game gets out of hand.

FIU vs. Penn State Head-to-Head

This will be the second meeting between FIU and Penn State. The first took place on September 1, 2007, when the Nittany Lions rolled to a 59-0 shutout victory at Beaver Stadium. Penn State will look to replicate that kind of dominance, while FIU hopes to show how far the program has progressed since that lone meeting.

