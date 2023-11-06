The Heisman Trophy race is heating up as the regular season comes to a close. Front-runners such as Michael Penix Jr., Jordan Travis, and Bo Nix are solidifying their cases with some elite play, leading their respective teams to wins week after week.

Despite front-runners playing great football, the race for the Heisman Trophy is still up in the air. With teams like Alabama peaking at the right time, the last few weeks of the regular season could shake up the race.

Let's look at five dark horse candidates who could make their cases to end up in the top four in New York.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Five College Football Dark Horse Candidates for the Heisman Trophy

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

LSU Alabama Football

Milroe offers a new brand of versatility that has not been generally seen among Alabama quarterbacks with his talent as a dual-threat passer. Against LSU, Milroe completed 15 passes for 219 yards to pair with 155 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Milroe's Heisman candidacy will greatly depend on where Alabama finishes at the end of the season. Following their early loss to Texas, the Tide have racked up three top-25 wins, coming out on top in seven straight games to put them at 8-1 for the season. Alabama sit at 6-0 in SEC play and are in first place in the SEC West.

Jalen Milroe has the Tide rolling once again, and could end up with a seat in New York if Alabama continue winning.

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Washington USC Football

If not for the Trojan's three losses, the Heisman Trophy would likely be Williams' to lose. Unfortunately, Caleb Williams is on the outside looking in at the moment.

Through ten games, Williams has already racked up 2,958 passing yards and 38 total touchdowns. USC currently sit at 7-3 with losses to Washington, Utah, and Notre Dame. The Trojans have a Week 12 matchup against Oregon, that will see Williams battle another Heisman candidate in Bo Nix.

USC are 5-2 in Pac-12 play, but still have time to make a run. If USC are able to take home a win against 6th-ranked Oregon in Week 12, they could make a run for the Pac-12 title, which could catapult Caleb Williams right back into the top four.

Kyle McCord, QB, Ohio State

Ohio St Wisconsin Football

Possibly the most unhyped candidate on this list, Kyle McCord and his Buckeyes have found ways to win the close ones all year long. Ohio State currently have a 9-0 record, and McCord has more to do with that than fans realize.

The 21-year-old has silently been a top quarterback in the country all season long, with 2,352 passing yards and 17 touchdowns, including a 286-yard performance against Penn State. McCord and his Buckeyes currently boast two top-10 wins and still have a big one left against 3rd ranked Michigan.

With a few more wins, anything is possible for the Buckeyes and Kyle McCord's Heisman campaign.

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

ACC QB Roulette Football

The North Carolina Tar Heels may have slid down the ranks, but that is not on account of Drake Maye. The Tar Heels sit at 7-2 and will likely not have a spot in the ACC championship game, but there's always an 'if.'

Maye has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country and appears to be a top-five lock for the NFL Draft. He has been one of the few bright spots for a team that has suffered several upsets this season, throwing for 2,803 and scoring 26 total touchdowns.

Maye sits at fourth in the country in passing yards, and though North Carolina have underperformed, his chances at landing in the top four are very much alive.

Carson Beck, QB, Georgia

Missouri Georgia Football

Much like Kyle McCord, Carson Beck has had a quiet but successful 2023 season. The Bulldogs have been the top-ranked team all year long, and Beck is largely responsible.

Georgia sit at 9-0 and are the favorites to win the SEC yet again. The reigning National Champions have two big games left against Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Beck currently has 2,716 passing yards and 19 total touchdowns to his name and boasts a very impressive 389-yard, four-touchdown performance against 20th-ranked Kentucky, which could help his Heisman candidacy.

If Beck and his team are able to keep their run going, Georgia could solidify their spot in the College Football Playoffs. As a result, the Florida-born could earn himself a seat in New York at the end of the season.