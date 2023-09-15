Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson Prediction & Betting Tips - September 16 | College Football Week 3

In a Week 3 college football matchup, the Florida Atlantic Owls take on the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina, on Saturday, September 16, at 8:00 pm ET.

The Owls are on the road in this non-conference battle. FAU is 1-1 after a 17-10 home loss on Saturday against the Ohio Bobcats, while Clemson is also 1-1 after a massive 66-17 home win over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers in Week 2.

Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The FAU Owls have been doing a decent job on the offensive side, scoring 26 points on 339 yards per game. They need senior quarterback Casey Thompson to step up much more, as he has struggled this season. He is 43-of-67 (64.2 completion percentage) for 460 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Their defense has been holding its own, though, as they allow 18.5 points on 357.5 total yards. In their most recent game against Ohio, the defense allowed 17 points and forced three turnovers (one fumble recovery and two interceptions). The Owls need to work on getting the defense off the field, as the Bobcats had possession for 37:13 during the game.

The Tigers are doing incredibly well, averaging 36.5 points on 550.5 total yards per game. Sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik has been doing well under center thus far as he is 55-of-80 (68.8 completion percentage) for 524 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Their defense has been playing pretty well, as they are giving up 22.5 points on 223.5 yards per game. Against Charleston Southern, their defense dominated as they allowed just 3-of-14 on third down and 0.4 yards per rushing attempt throughout the game.

Expect Clemson to continue dominating and cover a large number at home to get back into the AP Poll rankings.

Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson betting tips

Florida Atlantic has had the overhit in three of their previous four road games

Clemson has won eight of their previous 12 games outright

Florida Atlantic has won one of their last five road games

Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson head-to-head

This matchup between the FAU Owls and the Clemson Tigers will only be the second-ever matchup between these programs. Their only other meeting was in 2006, where the Tigers dominated with a 54-6 victory.

Where to watch Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson

This game will be televised on the ACC Network, and it can be streamed on ESPN+. Check your local provider/streaming service to see if you have the ACC Network in advance.