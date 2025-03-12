Florida freshmen 2025: Top 5 football players to watch out for ft. Vernell Brown III

The Florida Gators have struggled to get back to the success they had in the 2000s in recent years. This past season was not a success as a whole, but a strong finish has given fans hope for the 2025 season.

Ad

Heading into the 2025 season, fans should keep an eye on some of the top freshmen for the Gators. Although they did not secure any five-star recruits, the Gators signed 18 four-stars. These are five freshmen who could have an immediate impact on the Gators.

Top 5 freshman joining the Florida Gators in 2025

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 Vernell Brown III

Wide receiver Vernell Brown III is the No. 7-ranked wide receiver recruit in the nation according to ESPN, and the No. 41-ranked player overall.

Ad

Trending

Brown committed to the Gators on July 21st after receiving offers from several top schools, including in-state rival Miami. He played for Jones High School in Orlando, Florida.

#2 Dallas Wilson

Dallas Wilson is the next highest-ranked wide receiver in the nation after Brown III and is a good addition to the young receiver core of the Gators. He committed to the Gators in December, choosing them over the Oregon Ducks. Wilson played for Tampa Bay Senior High in Tampa, Florida.

Ad

#3 Ty Jackson

Ty Jackson is arguably the most significant addition for the Gators in this year's recruiting class. Although Jackson is lower ranked than Brown and Wilson as the No. 52-ranked player in the nation, he is the No. 1-ranked inside linebacker in the nation.

As a result, adding him was a big win, especially considering he had offers from Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Penn State. He played at Seminole Ridge Community High School in Loxahatchee, Florida.

Ad

#4 Jalen Wiggins

No. 6-ranked defensive end Jalen Wiggins should help the Gators build a strong young defensive core. He is the No. 65-ranked player in the nation and had offers from several other top schools, including FSU.

However, Wiggins chose the Gators over a year ago on January 15th, 2024. He has stayed faithful to his commitment.

#5 Hylton Stubbs

Lastly, No. 6-ranked safety Hylton Stubbs should also contribute to the young defensive core. As the No. 84-ranked recruit in the nation, he is a good addition to the Gators' roster.

Stubbs chose the Gators over offers from USC and Miami. He played for Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.