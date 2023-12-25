"Florida is the new Vanderbilt" - CFB world roasts Florida Gators as star RB Trevor Etienne transfers to Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs made a significant roster addition by acquiring Trevor Etienne, one of the Southeastern Conference's top running backs, through the transfer portal on Sunday. Etienne entered the transfer portal on Dec. 7, with two years of eligibility. His transfer sent ripples through the college football world.

Etienne, a four-star prospect, committed to Florida, choosing the Gators over Clemson and LSU, at the All-American Bowl in January 2022. He stands at 5 feet, 9 inches and weighs 205 pounds.

His performance in the 2023 season was impressive, with 131 carries for 753 yards, eight touchdowns and an average of 5.7 yards per carry.

Some fans even took to social media to roast the Florida Gators over the transfer.

Highlighting the perceived downgrade for the Gators following Etienne’s departure, one fan quipped:

“Florida is the new Vanderbilt.”

“Softest era of college football,” a user tweeted.

“add up the recruiting class, other transfers and players returning, UGA gunna look real nice next season,” another fan reacted.

“Transfer portal really can be disgusting at times,” one fan wrote.

“This highlights how this transfer era detracts from the sport. You have kids transferring to arch-rivals. Players can’t foster all our hatred for a rival when they might be playing there in 6 months,” another fan reacted.

“I can’t stand FL, but leaving FL for UGA is low,” a fan commented.

“Im going to be sick to my stomach,” one fan reacted.

“Welcoming Trevor Etienne to our family with open arms,” another tweeted.

The proactive Georgia Bulldogs plugging their roster gap

The Georgia Bulldogs have seen a considerable shift in their roster, with a significant number of players entering the transfer portal. According to the latest reports, 18 have made this move, with 16 of them being scholarship players.

Among the notable names leaving are Brock Vandagriff, Smoke Bouie, Dominick Blaylock and Arik Gilbert.

Looking ahead to the 2024 season, the Bulldogs’ running back room is set for a major overhaul. Seniors Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards are expected to make their exit, heading for the NFL.

However, the Bulldogs have been proactive in filling the void. The 2024 signees include promising players from the high school ranks. Nate Frazier from Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California), Dwight Phillips Jr. from Pebblebrook (Mableton, Georgia) and Chauncey Bowens from The Benjamin School (North Palm Beach, Florida) are set to join the Bulldogs, bringing fresh talent and potential to the team.

This infusion of new talent is expected to maintain a strong and competitive team.

