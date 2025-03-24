Florida spring transfer portal: 3 Gators who could potentially leave before 2025 season

The Florida Gators are looking to keep the momentum going as they were able to win their final four games, including the Gasparilla Bowl, to end last season. However, the roster is going to look different as players could continue to hit the NCAA transfer portal as the spring transfer portal is getting ready to open.

Coach Billy Napier has an idea of who he wants to see remaining with the program, and other players are going to look elsewhere for more playing time or other reasons.

Let's take a deeper dive into some players who could be leaving the team before the 2025 college football season kicks off.

Florida Potential Spring Transfers

Adam Mihalek, K

Junior place kicker Adam Mihalek has shown the ability to be a great kicker, as he has done well over the last two seasons with the program. Over that time, he has gone 35-of-42 in field goals and knocked down all 73 extra-point attempts.

With Trey Smack still on the roster for the 2025 season, there are not too many opportunities for him to get on the field. However, he has shown to be an accurate kicker with a big leg to help whatever team he transfers to.

Parker Leise, QB

Quarterback Parker Leise has not appeared in a game for the Florida Gators since he enrolled with the school in July 2023 out of high school. The 6-foot-2 quarterback out of IMG Academy was a three-star prospect but is seemingly not going to be able to get playing time in the quarterback hierarchy that coach Billy Napier has.

DJ Lagway has shown the ability to be the starting quarterback going forward and Leise is going to be buried down the depth chart. Expect to see him find a new home ahead of the 2025 college football season.

Bryce Capers, EDGE

Edge rusher Bryce Capers has not seen the field for the Florida Gators and has entered the NCAA transfer portal already this offseason. He is in a similar situation to Parker Leise as he is going to be buried behind a handful of players on the depth chart and not see much action on defense and even potentially on special teams.

