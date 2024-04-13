Florida State Football spring game 2024 schedule: Players to watch, date, TV channels, tickets and more explored

The Florida State football spring game is just around the corner. The exhibition contest will give coach Mike Norvell some insights about his Seminoles team before the 2024 season.

FSU finished the 2023 regular season with an unbeaten 12-0 record (8-0 in the ACC). The Seminoles went on to beat Louisville in the conference title game but lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl.

Florida State Football spring game 2024 schedule

The FSU football spring game is on Saturday, April 20, with kickoff at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be played at the Doak Campbell Stadium.

The spring game will also give fans a glimpse of the new team members in action before the 2024 season.

Florida State Football spring game 2024 players to watch

DJ Uiagalelei, QB

Uiagalelei transferred to Florida State from Oregon State in January this year. The quarterback previously played three seasons with Clemson.

Uiagalelei threw for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns on 180 passes in his only season with the Beavers. He will enter his final year of college football when he plays for Florida State and will want to make it memorable.

Roydell Williams, RB

Williams transferred to Florida State after playing four seasons with Alabama under Nick Saban. The running back racked up 1,165 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns during his time with the Tide.

It will be interesting to see how Williams fits in at FSU, especially since he will enter his final year of college eligibility.

What channel is the Florida State Football spring game on?

The 2024 FSU spring game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network. Fans can also livestream the contest on Fubo TV.

Is the 2024 Florida State spring game open to the public?

Fans can get tickets for the 2024 Florida State spring game on fevo.com, with tickets available from $10 onwards. However, due to ongoing construction inside the Doak Campbell Stadium, there will be limited seats available.