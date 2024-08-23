Florida State injury report: Full list of players unavailable after fall camp in 2024

Following its controversial exclusion from the College Football Playoff last season, Florida State is set to vie for consecutive undefeated campaigns in 2024.

With fall camp over, the Seminoles have a few players on their injury list. This could impact their goal of repeating as Atlantic Coast Conference champions and making the playoffs.

Here’s a look at Florida State's injury report ahead of the 2024 season.

Florida State injury reports after fall camp

#1, Destyn Hill, WR

Destyn Hill was expected to start for Florida State this season after an impressive 2023 campaign. However, the wide receiver suffered a knee injury during spring camp, which sidelined him for the Seminoles' spring game.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell confirmed in May that Hill will miss the 2024 season while recovering from the injury. The wide receiver will have to wait until 2025 to make a bigger impression for the Seminoles.

"He's going to be out for the season," Norvell told the news outlet. "It's unfortunate that happens. I've really liked his mindset, his approach. Even here early in the process of his rehabilitation. He's really attacking what this year can be.”

“Even from the mental aspect of it, continuing to learn, continuing to grow. I have a high belief of what his future is going to be here. He was showing tremendous flashes there in spring ball. Just unfortunate that the injury he has is going to keep him out for the season that's ahead."

#2, Landen Thomas, TE

Landen Thomas is one of Florida State’s top 2024 signings. The five-star tight end flipped his commitment from Georgia to the Seminoles in 2023.

However, he's suffered an undisclosed injury, and it remains unknown when he will debut for the Seminoles.

“They’ve got an explosive offense,” Thomas said in September 2023. “Probably one of the best receiving and one of the best tight end corps in college football. So I just think they have to just keep going up from here. Keep getting better and better each week.”

Landen Thomas is expected to have a successful career in Tallahassee. He possesses the frame, mobility and strong hands to fit into the team's offense under Norvell.

