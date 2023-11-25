Florida State injury report Week 13: Latest on Jordan Travis, Hykeem Williams and more

The Florida State Seminoles will square off against the Florida Gators in Week 13 of the 2023 season. The highly-anticipated in-state game is scheduled to commence at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 25, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

No. 5 Florida State (11-0, 8-0) is leading the Atlantic Coast and in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Seminoles will need a big win against the Gators to put themselves in contention for the playoffs.

However, the Seminoles have a few injury concerns heading into their final regular season game in 2023.

Florida State Seminoles Week 13 injury report

Jordan Travis

Travis suffered a gruesome leg injury in the first quarter of FSU's game against North Alabama this month. He was tackled on a rushing play and got his leg stuck underneath Lions linebacker Shaun Myers.

The quarterback needed to be carted off the field and was later taken to a local hospital for further examination. Reports later confirmed that Travis' injury would rule him out for the remainder of the season.

Hence, he is out for the Week 13 game against the Gators. The signal-caller also confirmed last week that he will be leaving the Seminoles at the end of the year.

Hykeem Williams

Williams has been dealing with a foot injury since the end of October. He has been sidelined for FSU's last four games.

As things stand, Williams is listed as questionable for the clash against Florida. The wideout posted a mere 71 yards with one touchdown this season prior to his injury.

Darion Williamson

Williamson has missed the last two games for Florida State. However, the wideout's injury has not been disclosed by the team.

At the time of writing, Williamson is listed as questionable on FSU's injury report for Week 13.

Darrell Jackson Jr.

Jackson suffered a leg injury prior to the start of the 2023 season. The defensive lineman hasn't featured in a single game this campaign.

Unfortunately, Jackson is ruled for the Week 13 matchup against Florida on Saturday.