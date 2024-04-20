Florida State Spring Game 2024: 5 storylines to watch out for during annual practice event

The Florida State Seminoles are coming off a successful season, going 13-1 and finishing with an unbeaten conference record. The Seminoles' 2023 season was full of ups and downs after the team failed to be selected as one of the four teams to make the College Football Playoff.

Florida State will gear up for next season with some new faces in key areas. Their annual spring game will showcase the new-look Florida State football team as they prepare for the 2024 season.

Here are five storylines to keep an eye on during Florida State's annual spring showcase this year.

5 storylines to watch out for during Florida State's spring game

Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v Florida State

#1. New quarterback

After losing their longtime starting quarterback, Jordan Travis, due to his eligibility being up, it's time for a new face to take snaps for Florida State. The Seminoles were able to bring in fifth-year senior DJ Uiagalelei from the transfer portal after he decided to leave Oregon State.

Uiagalelei is a great option as the team's starter, with plenty of college football experience. He threw for 2,638 yards last season, with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Like Travis, Uiagalelei has the ability to get out of the pocket and use his legs. He is a capable runner with a big frame who posted 219 yards on the ground last season.

#2. Who will emerge as the top wideout?

The Seminoles will be losing their top two wide receivers from last season, Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson. Both players finished last season with over 600 yards receiving, and Coleman added 11 receiving touchdowns. Their third leading receiver was tight end Jaheim Bell, who is also on his way out.

The Seminoles will still have Kyle Morlock at tight end, who is set to be another top pass catcher, but which of the wideouts can fill the void left by the departure of Coleman and Wilson? Malik Benson is a talented pass catcher brought in by the Seminoles from Alabama via the transfer portal.

Returning receivers Ja'Khi Douglas and Kentron Poitier are poised to take on a much larger role in the offense this season as well. Benson will likely emerge as the top target this season, but Douglas and Poitier will need to be ready to expand their roles.

#3. Returning players

Even with their quarterback and top two wideouts leaving, the Seminoles roster will feature 82 returning players from their 2023 roster. Their defense was among the best in the country last season, and they will see many key players returning on that side of the ball.

Patrick Payton will return for his junior season after recording seven sacks last season. Along with Payton, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer is set for a big senior season coming off a season where he recorded 32 total tackles and five sacks.

#4. New defensive starters

Florida State will lose their top two leading tacklers from last season, but they were able to bring in some capable replacements from the transfer portal. Sione Lolohea comes over from Oregon State on the defensive line after finishing last season with 46 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Alabama transfer Shawn Murphy will join the linebacker crew for the Seminoles after two seasons with the Crimson Tide. He appeared in 18 games during his time at Alabama and was the top-ranked inside linebacker in 2022, according to ESPN.

Transfers Earl Little Jr. and Davonte Brown join the Seminoles' secondary for next season. Little comes over from Alabama after playing in 11 games and recording two total tackles. Brown played three seasons at UCF and one at Miami before transferring to Florida State. He has three career interceptions and 19 pass breakups in 47 games.

#5. Guest playcallers

Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell tends to treat the program's spring game more like an open practice as opposed to a game between two teams. The Seminoles have added one wrinkle to this year's football spring showcase with guest playcallers.

Players from Florida State's 1999 national championship squad will get the chance to take over the play-calling duties for the spring game. Travis Minor, Tommy Polley, Corey Simon and Peter Warrick are among the former players who will take over the play sheet and get a chance to call the shots.

What do you think Florida State's record will be this season? Let us know in the comments below.

