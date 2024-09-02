Florida State starting lineup for Week 1: Predicting Mike Norvell's starters for game against Boston College

The Florida State Seminoles are looking to bounce back after losing their Week 0 game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Week 1 game against the Boston College Eagles will be very crucial for the team. So, let's dive into the projected starting lineup for the Seminoles.

Predicted Florida State starting lineup for Week 1

Projected Florida State starting lineup on offense

QB: DJ Uiagalelei

This spot is a no-brainer and after throwing for less than 200 yards and not recording a passing touchdown, expect him to come out firing in this game.

RB: Roydell Williams

Roydell Williams is going to be the starter for the Seminoles and it makes the most sense after he was given the bulk of the carries in Week 0.

WR: Malik Benson, Jalen Brown, Ja'Khi Douglas

The wide receiver trio were the ones who started last week and they should be featured once again. Benson (four catches, 39 yards) underperformed but Ja'Khi Douglas (four catches, 55 yards) led the way for the offense. Expect them to do a bit better here and come out a bit more explosive.

TE: Kyle Morlock

Kyle Morlock is the team's best tight end, but this position is not one that is used much in the passing attack. With just one reception for 12 yards in Week 0, expect Morlock to continue to be used to help the running game.

OL: Darius Washington, Richie Leonard IV, Maurice Smith, Keiondre Jones, Jeremiah Byers

The offensive line for the Seminoles will not change and they did well as a collective in Week 0. No surprises here.

Projected Florida State starting lineup on defense

DL: Patrick Payton, Darrell Jackson Jr, Joshua Farmer, Marvin Jones Jr

The defensive line struggled as they were unable to get to the quarterback in Week 0. But they are going to stay with the same front four from last week's game.

LB: DJ Lundy, Cam Riley, Fentrell Cypress II

The linebackers for the Seminoles have been doing well as they had a nose for the football throughout the first game of the 2024 college football season. DJ Lundy and Cam Riley had seven tackles each and a tackle for loss.

DB: Shyheim Brown, Conrad Hussey, Azareye'h Thomas, Kevin Knowles II

No surprises here as the secondary for Florida State showcased its top members in Week 0. Kevin Knowles II had the team's only pass deflection.

Special Teams: Punter Alex Mastromanno, kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, punt returner Malik Benson, kick returner Jaylin Lucas

Ryan Fitzgerald was incredible with seven points, including a 59-yard field goal in the game. Alex Mastromanno did great in his two punts with a touchback and the other inside the 20-yard line.

