Florida State starting QB: Who will start for Mike Norvell's team in Week 0?

The Florida State Seminoles will play in Week 0 against Georgia Tech and transfer DJ Uiagalelei will be the team's starting quarterback. Uiagalelei transferred after one season at Oregon State.

FSU lost starting quarterback Jordan Travis to the NFL and was active in the portal to find a new starter and landed Uiagalelei, who coach Mike Norvell named as their starter.

"DJ has played a lot of football games. He's seen it all, he's been through highs, he's been through lows," Norvell said, via SI. "I could not be any more pleased with what I've seen since he got here in January. Even just his growth, you go through spring practice, we probably tried to put him in some really challenging situations."

He also said:

"He's a great young man, he's a great leader, the work that he's put in, and he's got all the talent. Tell him the same thing I've been telling him, just go out there and be himself and we've got a lot of excitement and confidence about what that's going to be."

Uiagalelei began his college career at Clemson where he spent three seasons. However, after losing the starting job to Cade Klubnik, he transferred to Oregon State.

Last season at Oregon State, he went 180-for-315 for 2,638 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Uiagalelei and Florida State will open their 2024 season in Week 0 on Saturday in Ireland against Georgia Tech.

Florida State's quarterback depth chart

Florida State will have DJ Uiagalelei as the starting quarterback with Brock Glenn and freshman Luke Kromenhoek filling out the depth chart.

Glenn played briefly for FSU last season and went 10-for-25 for 90 yards. He projects to be the Seminoles starting quarterback in 2025 if the school doesn't add any quarterbacks.

Kromenhoek, meanwhile, was a four-star recruit in the class of 2024 and the fourth-ranked quarterback in the nation. He was the top quarterback prospect FSU has signed since Jameis Winston.

