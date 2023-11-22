Florida State vs. Florida prediction, odds and picks - Nov. 25 | NCAAF Season 2023

The Florida State Seminoles will go on the road to play city rivals the Florida Gators on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

Florida State (11-0, 8-0 ACC) is ranked fifth and coming off a 58-13 win over North Alabama but lost quarterback Jordan Travis to an injury. Florida (5-6, 3-5 SEC) lost 33-31 to Missouri and will need to win to become bowl eligible.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Florida State vs. Florida: Game Details

Matchup: Florida State (11-0) vs Florida (5-6)

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Florida State vs. Florida: Betting Odds

Spread

Florida State -6.5 (-112)

Florida +6.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Florida State -285

Florida +230

Total

Over 50 (-110)

Under 50 (-110)

Florida State vs. Florida: Picks

Florida State will turn to quarterback Tate Rodemaker as the Seminoles need to win out to have a shot at the College Football Playoff. Rodemaker has been the FSU's backup quarterback, and against this Gators defense, expect him to throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns. Florida has allowed opposing quarterbacks in four of its last five games.

Florida, meanwhile, is led by running back Trevor Etienne, and we like him to go over his rushing yards in this one. Etienne is averaging 87 rushing yards over his last three matchups, while FSU has allowed the opposing running back 69.66 yards per game, and Etienne is the best the school has faced.

Florida State vs. Florida: Head-to-head

Florida leads the all-time series 37-27-2 all-time against Florida State. The Seminoles won the last matchup in 2022 with a score of 45-38.

Florida State vs. Florida: Prediction

Florida State will have a hard time without Jordan Travis, which is why this line has now dropped to under a touchdown.

However, the Gators' defense has struggled, and even with Tate Rodemaker at quarterback, he has looked decent when he does play, so expect FSU to get the win. The Seminoles' defense will also be able to keep Graham Mertz in check to win this game by a touchdown and advance to the ACC championship undefeated.

Prediction: Florida State wins by a touchdown.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Florida Florida State 0 votes