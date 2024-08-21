Miami vs. Florida Prediction & Betting Tips - August 31 | College Football Week 1

There is an interesting game set to kick off the college football season as the No. 19 Miami Hurricanes and Florida Gators face off in Week 1 action on Aug. 31 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Both teams need to have better seasons as both coaches are considered to be on the hot seat.

This will be an interesting non-conference matchup as these teams are going to be looking to start the season 1-0. Here's a closer look into the predictions and everything you need to know going into this game.

Miami vs. Florida Prediction

The Miami Hurricanes are the better team on paper and the spread showcases that as they are a 2.5-point favorite on the road in this game, as well as being ranked in the AP Preseason Poll.

The Hurricanes have transfer quarterback Cam Ward, who had a 25:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio in an excellent season with the Washington State Cougars in 2023.

The Gators have a lot of pressure on them and also have one of the toughest schedules on paper. They need to try and come out on top while they face eight AP Preseason Poll-ranked teams. Their defense struggled last season, allowing 27.6 points per game, and with the Hurricanes having an exciting offensive group with Damien Martinez in the backfield, expect the Miami Hurricanes to cover the spread.

Miami vs. Florida Tips

#1. Miami Hurricanes -2.5 (-110)

#2. Miami Hurricanes ML (-135)

#3. Under 54.5 Points (-110)

Miami vs. Florida Head-to-Head

The Miami Hurricanes and Florida Gators have been fighting for supremacy in Florida and the head-to-head matchup has been similar throughout the years. Currently, the Hurricanes hold a slim 29-27 record over the Gators.

However, Florida won their most recent contest with a 24-20 win to begin the 2019 college football season at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Where to watch Miami vs. Florida

This game will be aired on ABC for people watching on television. When looking at how to stream this Week 1 game, fans can catch the action on ESPN+, YouTube TV, Sling and Hulu + Live Sports.

Who do you think will come out on top in this Week 1 clash between the Miami Hurricanes and Flordia Gators? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

